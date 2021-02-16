Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market Global Trends, Demands and Growing Business Opportunities 2021 to 2026

Global Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment investments from 2021 till 2026.

The smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market is estimated to record a CAGR of 31.29% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The Global Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., E L Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Clothing Plus Ltd, Gentherm Incorporated, Interactive Wear AG, Outlast Technologies LLC, Schoeller Technologies AG., Sensoria Inc., Textronics Inc., Intelligent Textiles Limited, Bebop Sensors Inc among others.

Market Overview:

The smart fabrics market in the fashion and entertainment industry is primarily driven through innovation by designers to develop new and pleasing outfits, integrated with useful technical architecture, capable of transmitting information.

– The ever-increasing use of electronic devices in our day-to-day life is driving the smart fabrics market. The ease of use of smart fabrics and the integration of electronic devices within textiles, makes it an integrated device to be used as a simple fabric, which is further contributing to the growth of the smart fabrics market.

– For instance, a particular variety of smart fabric developed at the University of Washington is making way for jackets that can store invisible passcodes and open the door to the related apartment or office.

– Moreover, rapid developments in the field of nanotechnology, polymer development, and low power consuming wireless sensors have transformed the landscape of the market.

– The convergence of the internet of things, 3D printing, and nanotechnologies is creating enormous opportunities for the fashion and entertainment industry. With the increasing number of products integrating sensors to generate and respond to data and perform a range of various functions, the market is expected to grow further.

Latest news and developments:

Jan 2018: Twinery MAS launched Nova, a high visibility jacket with on-demand illumination. This flexible, lightweight jacket was designed to become an essential addition to every outdoor enthusiast’s wardrobe. Nova features patent-pending LightGuide technology that is embedded into the fabric, and activates on demand, to illuminate people and ensure high visibility protection for up to eight hours. A person wearing the Nova jacket will be visible from a distance of 450 feet, which is the length of nearly three football fields.

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the Market Growth

– Connected wearable devices are rapidly evolving across the world, as a growing trend to move data analysis and communication from the smartphone, directly to the body. Technologists are increasingly using a combination of sensors, machine learning, and Big Data analytics, to provide consumers more data about their bodies and lives than ever before. This emerging field of electronic products will have a dramatic impact on human-computer interaction.

– Wearable technology has always been concerned with computer academia and industry. For example, international technological giants, such as Google and Apple, have drastically increased their investments on wearable technology, extending into the fashion design field.

– For instance, Nike and Google together launched a new gym shoe that can track real-time footprints of a user from Google Earth. Wearing this pair of shoes can check movement routes at any time, and gather massive motion data which can be used for analysis.

