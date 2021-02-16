Shrink Films Market 2020 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2026 | Sealed Air; KUREHA CORPORATION; Winpak Ltd.; Flexopack

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global shrink films market are Sealed Air; KUREHA CORPORATION; Winpak Ltd.; Flexopack; Bonset America Corporation; COVERIS; PREMIUMPACK GmbH; Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH; Buergofol GmbH; Allfo; Atlantis-Pak; XtraPlast; Transcontinental Inc.; BP Plastics Holding Bhd; Crawford Packaging; SYFAN USA; Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.; Vijay Packaging System; NPF.com; Akar Shrink Packs; Alpha Plastomers; MANOJ PLASTICS; Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd; Gupta Package Industries; International Plastics Inc.; Shri Balaji Packers; Global Polyfilms; Rishba Poly Product; 3D Plast; Eminent Solution; modwrap.com and Bagla Group among others.

Global shrink films market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.27 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in demand for shrink films due to its significant areas of application as well as the advancements in technologies is also set to be a major factor for the market growth.

Shrink films are flexible plastic packaging products that shrivel around the product they are applied to when under the influence of heat. This shrinking of the film removes the content of any air around the product, resulting in a protective covering around the product. This method is generally useful in protecting from any external contamination.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing adoption by e-commerce competitors due to its benefits and cost-effective nature is expected to drive the growth of the market

Cost-effective nature of the product is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Light-weight, flexible nature along with resistance against various external factors is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing trading activities which has been a result of globalization is also expected to augment growth of the market

Concerns regarding the fluctuations in prices of plastics affected by petrochemicals’ vulnerable nature is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Environmental concerns with the usage of plastics is also expected to restrict the adoption rate

Presence of strict government regulations is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Availability and rising levels of competition from the other variants available such as stretch films is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Material (PE; PP; PET; EVOH; PVC; PVDC; PA);

Barrier Type (Low Barrier; Medium Barrier; High Barrier; Ultra-High Barrier);

Thickness (Up to 15 Microns; 15-30 Microns; 30-50 Microns; Above 50 Microns);

Packaging Application (Wraps; Bags; Labels);

End-Users (Dairy Products; Fruits & Vegetables; Bakery & Confectionery; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Cosmetics & Healthcare Products; Consumer Goods & Household; Food Service Outlets; Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Crawford Packaging announced that they had acquired Celplast Packaging Systems Ltd and BVM USA. Celplast is an established leader of shrink films, food trays & lids, lidding films and heat sealable films. The company also deals in packaging equipment for the various end-users. BVM USA is focused on distribution of packaging equipment of BVM Brunner, the parent company of BVM USA. The company provides high quality of manufacturing equipment for packaging. The acquired company will provide independent services and will be integrated into Crawford Packaging gradually.

In April 2018, Transcontinental Inc. announced that they had acquired the operations of COVERIS’ American business for approximately USD 1.32 billion. American business division is one of the leader for flexible packaging, such as rollstock, bags, pouches, coextruded films, shrink films, coated substrates and labels in North America.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Shrink Films market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Shrink Films market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

