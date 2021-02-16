Security Analytics Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Security Analytics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global security analytics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Security analytics refers to a proactive security approach that uses data collection, aggregation, and analysis tools to monitor the security and detect any threats. It uses big data analytics and machine learning to gather, categorize and analyze data from network devices. Security analytics is based on data mining and threat detection algorithms, and also provides real-time alerts from servers, mobile devices, sensors, and computer networks.

Market Trends

The global security analytics market is primarily driven by the increasing number of data breaches and cyber threats. Owing to this, governments and defense organizations of several countries are investing in security analytics to combat advanced cyber threats. Apart from this, the emerging trends of the internet of things (IoT), along with the significant use of cloud-based services and big data tools, are also propelling the market growth. The cloud deployment of security analytics offers web-based management and enterprise-wide protection solutions that have enhanced scalability, network security and speed. Along with this, the widespread adoption of security analytics tools across organizations to prevent data losses and future intrusions, and the development of network security analytics to identify and mitigate malware is further boosting the market growth. Some of the growth-inducing factors include the introduction of next-generation firewalls, Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), anti-malware gateways and endpoint security applications.

Security Analytics Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alert Logic Inc. (Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe)

Alienvault Inc. (AT&T Cybersecurity)

Arbor Networks Inc. (NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

LogRhythm Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC)

McAfee LLC (TPG Capital & Intel Corporation)

RSA Security LLC. (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Splunk Inc.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Breakup by Application:

Application Security Analytics

Web Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

