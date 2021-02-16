Security Analytics Market Latest Innovations, Analysis by Key Players, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Security Analytics Market is valued at USD 2.78 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 14.09 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 26.1% over the forecast period – Increasing number of cyber threats and an overall increase in IT expenditure are some of the growth driving factors of Global Security Analytics Market.

Security analytics market reports published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about security analytics market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Security Analytics is the method of using data collection, aggregation, and analysis tools for security monitoring and threat patterns. Depending on the types of tools installed on devices, security analytics solutions can be implemented large and diverse data sets into their detection algorithms. Security analytics data can be collected in several ways, including from: security analytics is a term that monitors and control of the charging and discharging process of the battery. The main objective of security analytics is to enhance data with analytics capabilities to figure out the attack patterns, potential threats or the possible methods of attacks. Efficient security analytics tools are able to analyze and filter the large amount of data per second in real time from multiple sources including traditional security devices, internet and emails, social platforms, sensors and smart devices.

Recent technological advancements in security analytics include adaptive learning systems have potential to analyze the real time data that include Geo-location detection and threat intelligence which is expected to foster the growth of security analytics market. Government organizations and forensic administration are adopting the security intelligence technology to prevent authenticated data from malware attacks to ensure the similar incidence will not going to happen in future. However, inefficient knowledge of advanced technologies along with the lack of superior security professionals is expected to restrain the demand growth over the forecast period. Big IT security vendors are implementing the advanced big data analytics offers most promising opportunities in near future.

Security Analytics Market Segmentation –

By Application:

Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

End Point Security Analytics

Application Security Analytics

Others

By Service:

Professional Services

Consulting Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services Commercial vehicle

By Deployment:

Cloud

On Premise

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation

Government & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Security Analytics Market Key Players

IBM Corporation

Logic Inc

Arbor Networks Inc

Blue Coat Systems Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

EMC ESA

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

LogrhythmInc

Fireeye Inc

Others

