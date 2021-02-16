Satellite Data Services Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Satellite Data Services Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Satellite Data Services market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The factors are driving the market growth include significant advances in geospatial imagery analytics with the growth of AI and big data, privatization of the space industry, and cloud computing. The increasing demand to access real-time satellite imagery feeds on mobile devices, due to the popularity of tools such as Google Earth, is fueling the market growth.

The report titled “Satellite Data Services Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Satellite Data Services industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Satellite Data Services market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Satellite Data Services Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of service, industry verticals, end-use, and region. Based on services, the market is segmented into data analytics, and image data services. The data analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high demand for analytics services such as mosaicking, pan-sharpening, cloud patching, and others.

The Satellite Data Services Market Segmentation:

By Services:

Data analytics

Image data

By Industry Verticals:

Defense & Security

Energy & Power

Agriculture

Environmental

Engineering & Infrastructure

Marine

Others

By End-Use:

Commercial

Government & Military

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Airbus S.A.S

DigitalGlobe

Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc.

Satellite Imaging Corporation

Planet Labs, Inc.

Earth-i Ltd.

ICEYE

Others

Key Questions Answered by Satellite Data Services Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

