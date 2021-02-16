Refractories Market Report: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2020-2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refractories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global refractories market size grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019.
Refractories are inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials that are resistant to high industrial temperature and pressure. They are manufactured using materials like alumina, fireclays, bauxite, chromite, and zirconia, which are resistant to mechanical and thermal stress, abrasion, and gas diffusion. Refractories are used in boilers and furnaces where they help in containing heat and protecting the processing equipment from intense temperatures.
Market Trends
The global refractories market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of infrastructural development projects, especially in emerging economies. Apart from this, refractories are available in different shapes and sizes that can be generally pressed, molded, or produced in interlocking shapes and wedges for use in floors and walls. They also have higher temperature resistance and are more convenient to install. Owing to this, there has been widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for various construction applications. Other factors, such as the emerging trend of recycling refractory materials for manufacturing steel, significant growth in the steel industry and the growing demand for non-ferrous metals, are also propelling the market growth.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Refractories Market 2020-2025: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these Key players include
- Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Coorstek Inc.
- Imerys Usa Inc.
- Krosaki Harima Corporation
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Refratechnik Holding GmbH
- RHI Magnesita GmbH
- Vesuvius Plc
The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and region
Breakup by Form:
- Shaped Refractories
- Unshaped Refractories
Breakup by Alkalinity:
- Acidic and Neutral
- Basic
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
- Dry Press Process
- Fused Cast
- Hand Molded
- Formed
- Unformed
Breakup by Composition:
- Clay-Based
- Nonclay-Based
Breakup by Refractory Mineral:
- Graphite
- Magnesite
- Chromite
- Silica
- High Alumina
- Zirconia
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Iron and Steel
- Cement
- Non-Ferrous Metals
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
