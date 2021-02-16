Refractories Market Report: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refractories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global refractories market size grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019.

Refractories are inorganic, non-metallic, porous, and heterogeneous materials that are resistant to high industrial temperature and pressure. They are manufactured using materials like alumina, fireclays, bauxite, chromite, and zirconia, which are resistant to mechanical and thermal stress, abrasion, and gas diffusion. Refractories are used in boilers and furnaces where they help in containing heat and protecting the processing equipment from intense temperatures.

Market Trends

The global refractories market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of infrastructural development projects, especially in emerging economies. Apart from this, refractories are available in different shapes and sizes that can be generally pressed, molded, or produced in interlocking shapes and wedges for use in floors and walls. They also have higher temperature resistance and are more convenient to install. Owing to this, there has been widespread adoption of unshaped refractories for various construction applications. Other factors, such as the emerging trend of recycling refractory materials for manufacturing steel, significant growth in the steel industry and the growing demand for non-ferrous metals, are also propelling the market growth.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Refractories Market 2020-2025: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Chosun Refractories Eng Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Coorstek Inc.

Imerys Usa Inc.

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Vesuvius Plc

The report has segmented on the basis of form, alkalinity, manufacturing process, composition, refractory mineral and region

Breakup by Form:

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

Breakup by Alkalinity:

Acidic and Neutral

Basic

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Dry Press Process

Fused Cast

Hand Molded

Formed

Unformed

Breakup by Composition:

Clay-Based

Nonclay-Based

Breakup by Refractory Mineral:

Graphite

Magnesite

Chromite

Silica

High Alumina

Zirconia

Others

Breakup by Application:

Iron and Steel

Cement

Non-Ferrous Metals

Glass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

