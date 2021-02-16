Proton Therapy Market 2021 – Business Strategies, Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2027

A non-invasive treatment,has become a reliable method for precisely aiming tumors and minimizing damage to healthy tissues, thus reducing the risk of side effects and providing improved quality of life both during and following treatment. Also known as proton beam therapy, proton therapy is a type of radiation treatment that uses protons rather than x-rays to treat cancer. A proton is a positively charged particle. At high energy, protons can destroy cancer cells. Doctors may use proton therapy alone, or they may combine it with standard radiation therapy, surgery, chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Like standard x-ray radiation therapy, proton therapy is a type of external-beam radiation therapy. It painlessly delivers radiation through the skin from a machine outside the body.

Proton therapy is considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy that uses high-energy proton beam to irradiate tumors. Owing to its benefits, proton therapy is used today to treat many cancers and is particularly appropriate in circumstances where treatment options are inadequate.

The global proton therapy market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as increasing incidences of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, escalating aging population and accelerating economic growth. The major trends observed in this market include declining cost of proton therapy per room, technological advancements, increasing public awareness and ongoing research efforts. However, the growth of this market is constrained by challenges such as high cost of proton therapy, stringent regulations and barriers to implementation.

The report “Global Proton Therapy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Ion Beam Applications SA, Varian Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd. Sumitomo Corporation and are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global proton therapy market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Radiation Therapy

1.2 Proton Therapy

1.3 Proton Therapy Treatment Devices

1.4 Applications of Proton Therapy

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market

2.1.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

2.1.2 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Region

2.1.3 Global Cancer Indication Mix

2.2 Global Proton Therapy Market

2.2.1 Global Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Global Proton Therapy Market by Region

2.2.3 Global Proton Therapy Centers

2.2.4 Global Proton Therapy Centers Forecast

2.2.5 Global Proton Therapy Centers by Region

2.2.6 Global Proton Therapy Cancer Indication Mix

2.2.7 Global Proton Therapy Newly Treated Patients Volume

2.2.8 Global Proton Therapy Newly Treated Patients Volume Forecast

2.2.9 Global Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume

2.2.10 Global Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume Forecast

2.2.11 Global Proton Therapy Publications

2.2.12 Global Proton Therapy Ongoing Clinical Trials

2.2.13 Global Proton Therapy Operational Treatment Rooms

2.2.14 Global Proton Therapy Operational Treatment Rooms Forecast

2.2.15 Cancer Types Eligible for Proton Therapy Treatment

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 North America Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume

3.1.3 North America Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume Forecast

3.1.4 The U.S. Proton Therapy Centers Availability

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume

3.2.3 Europe Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume Forecast

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume

3.3.3 Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Total Treated Patients Volume Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases

4.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.3 Escalating Aging Population

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Declining Cost Per Room

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Increasing Public Awareness

4.2.4 Ongoing Research Efforts

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Cost of Therapy

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 Barriers to Implementation

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Proton Therapy Market Share by Company

5.1.2 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

5.2.2 The U.S. Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

5.4.2 Japan Proton Therapy Installed Base by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Ion Beam Applications SA

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Varian Medical Systems

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Sumitomo Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

Continue…

