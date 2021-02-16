Protective Cultures Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis by 2027| Bioprox, Soyuzsnab Royal DSM N.V., THT S.A, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

The major players covered in the protective cultures market report are Bioprox, Soyuzsnab Royal DSM N.V., THT S.A, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, Biochem S.R.L, Aristomenis D, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco S.R.L and Phikas & Co S.A among other domestic and global players.

Protective cultures market is expected to reach USD 300.20 billion growing at a growth rate of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness about green food labels among individuals around the world will act as a driving factor for the protective cultures market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Protective cultures have GRAS (generally regarded as safe) status. They produce an array of antimicrobial substances such as organic acid, acetone, acid all of which inhibit foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. Protective cultures are considered as promising alternate that ensures the quality of safety and ready to eat fresh tasting, and minimally processed foods without chemical preservatives. Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) are generally acknowledged as safe for this purpose.

Growing demand for natural preservative-free products around the world, growing demand for products having a longer shelf life, rising adoption of freeze frozen cultures and freeze dried, growing consumption of dairy products are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the protective cultures market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising concerns regarding food spoilage around the world, will further create new opportunities for the protective cultures market in the above mentioned period.

High cost associated with protective cultures and stringent regulations regarding the use of protective cultures will act as restraints for the protective cultures market in the above mentioned period.

By Product Form (Freeze-Dried and Frozen),

Target Microorganism (Yeasts & Molds and Bacteria),

Composition (Single-Strain, Multi-Strain and Multi-Strain Mixed),

Application (Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Others)

The countries covered in the protective cultures market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the protective cultures market due to increasing adoption of protective cultures food and growing demand for clean label products in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020- 2027 due to increasing consumption of dairy and seafood products.

