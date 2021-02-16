Proanthocyanidins Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Naturex, Nexira SAS, Fruit d’Or, Scott Laboratories, NOW Foods, IntechOpen

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global proanthocyanidins market are Naturex, Nexira SAS, Fruit d’Or, Scott Laboratories, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd, EEVIA HEALTH OY, Botaniex, Inc., INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Artemis International, GREEN & PURE ORGANIC BEAUTY, Skin Actives Scientific LLC, NOW Foods, IntechOpen., Walgreen Co., ETHICAL NATURALS, INC, Oy Bacca Ab, Natural Sourcing, LLC., greenherbbt.com., and others.

Global proanthocyanidins market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for food products with anti- cancer properties and rising awareness about therapeutic benefits of dietary supplements are the factor for the growth of this market.

Proanthocyanidins or condensed tannins are polyphenols which are usually found in plants. They are usually found in grape seed extracts, maritime pine bark and apples and usually have excellent antioxidants properties. They are widely used in applications such as functional food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical and dietary supplements and others. They are very useful to lower the blood pressure, also decreases the diabetic retinopathy and others. Rising demand for dietary supplements is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness about the health and therapeutic benefits of proanthocyanidins is driving the market

Rising prevalence for dietary supplements among population will also propel market

Increasing demand of proanthocyanidins from personal care and cosmetic industries will drive growth of this market

Increasing incidence of disease such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems among population will also contribute as factor for the market growth

High price of the proanthocyanidins will restraint market

Lack of consumer awareness about proanthocyanidins will also hamper market

Low market penetration will also act as restrain for this market

By Source (Cranberry, Grape Seeds, Berries, Pine Bark, Others),

Type (Type A, Type B),

Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect Sales)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Diana Naturals announced the launch of their new cranberry extract under the Phytonutriance CranPure which consists of 30% proanthocyanidins. This new CranPure will help to reduce the adhesion of certain E. coli bacteria in the urinary tract walls. They also have good water solubility and can be used for tablet, capsule and powder.

In July 2014, Naturex announced the launch of their new Dragon’s blood extract which is designed to provide aid for skin care in the amazon. It has high proanthocyanidins which will protect the skin and will also provide powerful antioxidants activity. This new extract will also protect the cell of the skin and will also regenerate the whole tissues.

