Power Module Packaging Market Overview, Growth and Future Scope 2021 – Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Powerex Inc.)

Global Power Module Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Power Module Packaging Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Power Module Packaging investments from 2021 till 2026.

The power module packaging market was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2.68 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.79% fir the forecast period 2021-2026.

The Global Power Module Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Powerex Inc.), Semikron, Amkor Technology Inc., Hitachi Ltd, STMicroelectronics NV among others.

Market Overview:

Currently people are exploiting sustainable and clean energy to mitigate the global crisis of fossil energy. Thus, the demand for sustainable energy is increasing. So, with the global interests and efforts to popularize hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV), the automotive module has seen steep growth. In turn, driving the power module packaging market.

– Moreover, more powerful electronic applications are deploying power modules instead of discrete components, in order to increase performance and reduce losses. Thus, mastering power module assembly is mandatory for manufacturers and is set to fuel innovation in the packaging design.

– For instance, in January 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it has developed a 6.5 kV full silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor module that is believed to offer the highest power density among other power semiconductors modules rated from 1.7 kV to 6.5 kV.

– Additionally, the growing dependence on automation and power electronics across various industries has made the need for backup power protection more crucial, to ensure no disruptions in the business model, which is expected to boost the adoption of UPS systems at a healthy rate, further driving the demand for power modules.

– However, common failure in a power module caused by thermal cycling and mismatch of coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) result in layers to detach one from the other, thus restraining the market.

Latest news and developments:

February 2019 – Infineon Technologies Ag extended its portfolio of CoolSiC power modules for UPS and energy storage applications. Infineon claimed that the CoolSiC 2B power modules enable engineers to reduce total system costs by increasing power density. The product is capable of 80% lower switching losses, compared to silicon variants, maximizing the inverter efficiency levels to reach over 99%.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy to Drive the Market Growth

– According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, in 2018, global renewable generation capacity amounted to 2,351 GW. It showed an increase of 7.9%, compared to last year. Wind and solar energy accounted with capacities of 564 GW and 486 GW, respectively.

– As power modules in renewables are used in wind turbine inverters, photovoltaic inverters, and micro-inverters, they are expected to witness an increased adoption. Power modules in PV enable the control systems to get power from the solar panels directly and ensure reliable operation. Thus, the growing adoption of solar power is likely to drive the demand for power modules. In turn, this is driving the power module packaging demand.

– In 2018, Sierra Club and SunPower partnered to help create a sustainable future. This alliance between SunPower and the Sierra Club further helped the Sierra Club’s overall efforts to advance climate solutions and move the US toward 100% renewable energy.

The key insights of the Power Module Packaging Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Power Module Packaging market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Power Module Packaging market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Power Module Packaging Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Power Module Packaging Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Power Module Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Power Module Packaging industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

