Power Line Communication Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Players, Trends and Opportunities by 2025

The global power line communication (PLC) market is currently witnessing strong growth. Power line communication (PLC) refers to a technology that enables existing power cables to exchange data and electrical signals from one end to another. It acts as a reliable communication and data transmission medium for various Internet of Things (IoT) and smart grid applications.

PLC technology offers numerous benefits, including ease of installation, high efficiency, low system complexity and implementation costs, and reduced system maintenance. Owing to this, it is widely used for both indoor and outdoor lighting, such as on streets, roadways, tunnels, parking, parks and other commercial and industrial complexes. Besides this, governments of various nations are investing considerably in the deployment of smart grids. These grids involve the integration of renewable energy resources with the electricity supply chain through PLCs. The increasing utilization of these solutions for communicating with devices at remote locations is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) in the power sector and hyper-urbanization, along with the extension of the electricity distribution network, has led to a substantial increase in the adoption of PLC technology to cater to a broader geographical area. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Request to get free PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-line-communication-market/requestsample

Breakup by Frequency:

Narrowband (3 kHz to 500 kHz)

Broadband (Greater Than 500 kHz)

Breakup by Voltage:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Modulation Technique:

Single Carrier Modulation

Multi Carrier Modulation

Spread Spectrum Modulation

Others

Breakup by Application:

Energy Management and Smart Grid

Indoor Networking

Breakup by Vertical:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-line-communication-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, AMETEK Inc., Belkin, Broadcom Inc., Cypress Semiconductor, D-Link Corporation, General Electric, Hubbell Power Systems Inc., Landis+Gyr, Maxim Integrated, Netgear, Schneider Electric, Siemens, TP-Link Technologies, Zyxel Communications, etc..

Browse Related Reports:

Bronopol Market Report

Lactose Powder Market Report

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.