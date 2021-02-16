Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market Size Trends Growth Demand Overall Analysis and Forecast by 2027 Abbott, Abaxis, PTS Diagnostics

The Data Bridge Market Research provides you regional research analysis and business intelligence study on “Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market” and forecast to 2027.Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test market report emphasizes key market dynamics of industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test market report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. The market report is a comprehensive research that demonstrates overall consumption structure, development trends, well-known providers, and market segments.To build report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market of which point of care (POC) lipid test is a part of is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 21.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41.65 billion by 2026.

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market?

Abbott

Abaxis

PTS Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

The Menarini Group

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

By Product Consumables Instruments

By Application Hyperlipidemia Hypertriglyceridemia Hyperlipoproteinemia Tangier Disease Familial Hypercholesterolemia Others

By Mode OTC-Based Testing Prescription-Based Testing



Point-of-care lipid test can be defined as the tests taking place near the patient as well as the care offered to them. This process of diagnosing the lipid levels in blood has seen a significant reduction in time taken between the diagnosis of the product and correct treatment or next course of action being offered to the patients.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of home-based diagnostic tests and POC testing devices in the home-care; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of population involved in unhealthy eating habits has seen a result in adoption of lipid tests and services due to the increase in levels of cholesterols

Market Restraint

Lack of confidence over the various point-of-care testing products due to the product recalls from the various market competitors; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Research analysts conduct smart, resourceful, and engaging surveys while building the Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test report that are sure to provide the better results.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Abbott announced that they had completed the acquisition of Alere Inc. This acquisition is expected to form a global leader in the point-of-care diagnostics market due to both the companies’ expertise in the rapid diagnostics services.

In July 2016, Sinocare announced that they had completed the acquisition of PTS Diagnostics, this acquisition will help in establishing Sinocare’s division for rapid point-of-care product offerings due to PTS Diagnostics’ expertise in the same.

Competitive Landscape and Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market Share Analysis

Global point of care (PoC) lipid test market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of point of care (PoC) lipid test market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Abbott; Abaxis; PTS Diagnostics; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; The Menarini Group; Nova Biomedical; AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.; BD; Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.; Danaher; EKF Diagnostics; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Sekisui Diagnostics; Siemens; Trinity Biotech Ireland are few of the major competitors present in the market.

