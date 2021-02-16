Pharmaceutical Glass Vials & Ampoules Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG

The Pharmaceutical Glass Vials & Ampoules Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Pharmaceutical Glass Vials & Ampoules Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025). The introduction of stringent laws to enhance the quality and integrity of domestically manufactured drugs is primarily leading to an increase in the usage of glass as a material for pharmaceutical packaging products.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358034/pharmaceutical-glass-vials-ampoules-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=nm

Top Leading Companies of Pharmaceutical Glass Vials & Ampoules Market are Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Nov 2019 – Schott AG announced its plan to double its manufacturing capacity in India, by infusing a total of EUR 47 million (including its existing investment of EUR 21 million). The company is also planning to inject additional investments of EUR 26 million for another tank facility in 2020.

– Dec 2019 – Gerresheimer opened a new plant in India through Triveni Polymers Pvt. Ltd, to increase its production capacity. The company will be making vials made of tubular glass for pharmaceutical and diagnostic applications, as well as ampoules in the plant.

Key Market Trends

India is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of pharmaceutical products in the world. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the total export value of the pharmaceutical industry in 2019 was USD 19.1 billion. The country also has huge R&D operations. It is estimated that the top-ten Indian pharmaceutical companies (on an average) invested over 8.6% of their revenues toward R&D.

– According to IBEF, the packaging industry in the country constitutes about 4% of the global packaging industry. The country is witnessing increasing purchasing power of India’s middle-class population in terms of healthcare services, particularly medicines.

United States is Expected to Hold a Major Share of the Market

– The United States primarily dominates the pharmaceutical market, both in consumption and development. According to STAT, prescription drug spending in the nation is considered to add up to USD 600 billion by 2023, up from an estimated USD 500 billion in 2019, which is further expected to drive the market for glass vials and ampoules in the country.

– In May 2020, the Trump administration signed a USD 354 million, 4-year contract with Phlow Corp. in order to manufacture generic medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients that are currently needed to treat COVID-19 infected patients. The contract may be extended for a total of USD 812 million over the span of 10 years

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358034/pharmaceutical-glass-vials-ampoules-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=nm

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Pharmaceutical Glass Vials & Ampoules Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.