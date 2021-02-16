Organ Preservation Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Organ Preservation Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Organ Preservation market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Several factors have contributed to the success of organ transplantation, including organ preservation, surgery, immunosuppressive medicine, and post-transplant care. Preservation and perfusion solutions are the major fields of research in organ preservation. The incredible progress of organ preservation research over the past few decades has led to the increasing success of clinical organ transplantation.

The report titled “Organ Preservation Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Organ Preservation industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Organ Preservation market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Organ Preservation Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of organ, the market is segmented into the liver, kidneys, lungs, heart, and other. The kidney segment was accounted for as the largest market share in 2019 due to growing cases of kidney failure across the globe. According to NHS, around 3 million patients suffer from chronic kidney disease in the UK and every there are 40–45,000 premature deaths due to CKD.

The Organ Preservation Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

University of Wisconsin (UW)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Others

By Organ Type:

Kidneys

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others (Intestine & Pancreas)

By Preservation Technique:

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Paragonix technologies

XVIVO Perfusion

Franz Köhler Chemie GMBH

Essential pharmaceuticals

Transmedics, Inc

Organox limited

21st Century Medicine

Others

Key Questions Answered by Organ Preservation Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

