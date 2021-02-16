Oil Condition Monitoring Services Market 2021 : Research Reveals Enhanced Growth During The Forecast Period

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 revolution are adding great value to the development of energy, automotive, and other industries. Condition-based monitoring that involves real-time sensing and predictive data is adding great value to the oil condition monitoring services landscape.

Oil acts as an intimate inner working material for various complex components in engines, turbines, and hydraulic systems. Since oil is exposed to these components, its acts as a common medium in assessing the condition of the machine as well as the oil itself, which can be analyzed for the prevention of future equipment failure.

With the help of IoT (Internet of Things), oil samples are analyzed in laboratories, and the machinery can be analyzed in real time using online sensors. Industrial IoT in the oil condition monitoring services landscape is leveraged with portable data collectors, and operators can further investigate data records that reveal the health and aberrant condition of components. This data can pass through modems or industrial gateways for analysis and storage.

Stakeholders Provide Predictive Maintenance Programs for Lubricant Analysis

The oil condition monitoring services market is highly consolidated. Due to high competition in oil condition monitoring (OCM), market players are devising predictive maintenance programs that aid clients in avoiding the risks of machinery and engine failure. These specialized programs track changes in the lubricant to provide early warnings of any restraining problems that might affect machinery operation.

In the oil condition monitoring services landscape, lubricants undergo high pressure temperatures, water contamination, and corrosion, and are exposed to air-ingested particles. These adversities pose high risk of machinery malfunction. With the help of analytical results through predictive maintenance programs, stakeholders can provide early remedial actions to mitigate costly component and system failures.

Market players are customizing online platforms that facilitate 24/7 online access for clients. These platforms directly send client-specific reports that provide data analytics and forecasts, review, and exporting of data. Stakeholders in the oil condition monitoring services landscape are also providing value-added services such as individual testing programs to run routine tests of lubrication oil and machinery.

Consultation through Performance Indicators Bridges Gap between Service Providers and Ship Operators

One of the challenges that market players in the oil condition monitoring services landscape come across is the demanding need for efficient oil and machinery condition monitoring services in ships. Since there is no standardization for ships, every ship is different, thereby requiring ship-specific data analysis. This creates an additional cost burden for operators in the marine industry to allocate separate funds for each ship, so as to acquire data related to any impeding condition of the lubrication oil and machinery.

Operators demand for the development of different analytic models for each vessel. Since condition monitoring plays an important role in the marine industry, stakeholders need to devise a robust mechanism to achieve the efficient reliability of components with a centralized monitoring facility. Thus, regular consultations between service providers in the oil condition monitoring services landscape and ship operators will help tackle the challenges of oil and machinery condition monitoring services in ships. This helps service providers in developing efficient condition monitoring plans that cater to the specific needs of operators.