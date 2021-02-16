North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market 2021 Comprensive Insights – GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV

The North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of the market are introduction of hybrid MRI systems, availability of universal health coverage in North America, and increasing emphasis on early diagnosis.

Top Leading Companies of North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

The North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging market is consolidated competitive. With the increasing prevalence of diseases, technological advancements and increasing ageing population few other players are also expected to enter into the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

Open MRI Systems are Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Architecture Segment Over the Forecast Period

An open MRI system has a larger opening compared to that of a standard MRI system. Claustrophobic people may feel better by using an open MRI machine. An open MRI system is also easy to use for people who are very obese or overweight. However, not all the medical diagnostic centers have this kind of open MRI machines. The major advantage of the open MRI systems is its cost, regardless of some exceptions.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

