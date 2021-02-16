Network Traffic Analyzer Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Network Traffic Analyzer market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The increasing use of tablets, smartphones, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has increased the network traffic and complexity. These are the major factors driving the market. Furthermore, the advent of 5G technology, increasing adoption of IoT, cloud migrations, and security are such drivers to boost the market. Moreover, increasing users of online gaming and rising adoption of IT infrastructure in IT companies across the globe is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The report titled “Network Traffic Analyzer Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Network Traffic Analyzer industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Network Traffic Analyzer market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Network Traffic Analyzer Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, end-user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is classified into solution and services. Solutions include the sensors, virtual machines, and software. The solution segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. By deployment model, the cloud segment held a significant share of the network traffic analyzer market in 2019. By end-use, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in the previous year due to the increasing need for security in banking and finance.

The Network Traffic Analyzer Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-premise

By End-Use:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Colasoft

Kentik

Progress Software Corporation

Opmantek

Nokia

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

NetVizura

Others

Key Questions Answered by Network Traffic Analyzer Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

