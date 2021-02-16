Multiscreen Advertising Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Sky Mobile, Orange SA, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netflix Inc., Roku Inc., Amazon.com, AT&T Inc

The Multiscreen Advertising Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The multiscreen advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.20% over the forecast period (2021-2026). According to Zenith’s Media, mobile internet consumption will account for 26% of global media consumption in 2019, from 19% in 2016. People around the world will spend an average of 122 minutes a day, accessing the mobile internet via browsers and apps, an amount that has grown from just ten minutes a day since 2010.

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Multiscreen Advertising Market: Sky Mobile, Orange SA, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netflix Inc., Roku Inc., Amazon.com, AT&T Inc., NTT DoCoMo Inc., and Verizon Wireless, among others.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows:

– May 2019 – Orange SA announced the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of SecureLink on a EUR 515 million Enterprise Value basis. With EUR 248 million revenues in 2018, SecureLink is one of the largest independent cybersecurity services providers in Europe, with a strong presence in the key Nordics, Belgian, Dutch, German, and UK markets. The acquisition established Orange as a leader in the European cybersecurity industry, with more than EUR 600 million PF revenues in 2018 and on-the-ground presences in eight European countries, representing 75% of the total market share.

– Apr 2019 – Microsoft acquired Express logic, a leader in real-time operating systems (RTOS) for IoT and edge devices powered by microcontroller units (MCUs). Express Logic’s ThreadX RTOS has over 6.2 billion deployments, making it one of the most deployed RTOSs in the world.

Market Overview:

– With an increase in the advertising expenditure of companies, the multiscreen advertising market is also growing. According to a study conducted by Google, 90% of the users switch devices to accomplish their goals. While watching a TV show on a large LCD television, they may react to it on a social network using a smartphone or adjust the recording settings of their DVR with a tablet. These activities are no longer restricted to a single screen.

– The increase in big data analytics has enabled companies to provide targeted ads to people, thus, decreasing the conversion costs of the companies. The US consumers dedicate one-fourth of their media consumption time in mobile. This has led to a fast growth in mobile media consumption, driving the multiscreen advertising market.

– Moreover, the increase in mobile media consumption, along with onscreen advertising in every application, has changed the consumer’s buying behavior and brand awareness, which is driving the multiscreen advertising market.

– However, the intrusive nature of advertisements and the rising number of adblocker in the devices are hindering the growth of the market studied.

Mobile/Tablet Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– Targeting advertisement to specific devices and operating systems is the most established form of mobile advertisement. The unique and persistent account ID used by social networkers gives companies, like Facebook and Twitter, a big advantage in audience targeting when compared with other mobile display ad providers.

– Regardless of the device a person chooses to log in from, a social network can recognize the ID and target ads based on the personal profile and behaviors associated with that ID.

– Google, Amazon, and eBay, as well as some premium publishers, retailers, and application developers, have many consumers logging in to their sites and services via mobile. The first-party user data available through those login IDs enables sophisticated audience targeting capabilities, increasing the market for multiscreen advertising.

– Moreover, the increasing market share of mobile/tablet devices, growing content consumption on the mobile devices, and telcos are helping the marketers to reach the target audience with their device location. Thus, this is driving the market by increasing consumer brand awareness, brand association, and buying behavior toward multiscreen advertising.

North America to Account for the Largest Market

– The United States leads the market in terms of spending in advertisements, and the expenditure was more than the six countries combined. Canada also spent more than USD 9,500 million on advertising. Thus, North America leads the market in multiscreen advertising as well.

– With the high spending in North American region, the companies are moving toward targeted and multiscreen advertising. Moreover, the fast adoption of new technology and growing focus on cost reduction in advertising are pushing the market to adopt multiscreen advertising in the region.

– Furthermore, many major companies, like Facebook and Google, are headquartered in the United States, giving a boost to multiscreen advertising in the region.

– Additionally, consumers adapting to new technologies, usage of smartphones/devices, and maximum screen time of users as compared to other countries are boosting the multiscreen advertising market in North America.

Competitive Landscape



The multiscreen advertising market is fragmented and most of the players have occupied a fair share of the market. Moreover, with an increase in the penetration of devices, such as a tablet, mobile, television, and desktop, many players are entering into the market making it more competitive. Some of the key players include Sky Mobile, Orange SA, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netflix Inc., Roku Inc., Amazon.com, AT&T Inc., NTT DoCoMo Inc., and Verizon Wireless, among others.

