Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2027 | Major Companies: Apple, Vodafone Group, Airtel, Idea, Cellular Ltd, OnMobile

Mobile value added services (MVAS) refer to the services which are non-core that offered in the telecommunication sector. All the services except voice calls and transmissions of a fax are considered a mobile value added services. These services can be used to promote a telecom operator’s primary business. Mobile value added services act as a catalyst for the mobile subscribers to use their mobile device to enable operator to enhance their average revenue per user.

There are different categories of mobile value added services including utility VAS, music, video search, social networking, m-Education and infotainment. The mobile value added services are something additional services offered to the customer by telecommunication operator either at no additional charge or at a nominal extra charge.

The Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market is accounted by 2027 growing at a CAGR of +11% during the forecast period.

In this effective research report information about the key players including their revenue, business segmentation, and financial overview has been included. The research report analyzes the Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period. The report analyzes the entire demand and supply chain in the global market and further studies the various components

Companies Profiled in this report includes,

Apple, Vodafone Group, Airtel, Idea, Cellular Ltd, AT&T, OnMobile, Spice Digital Limited, Comverse Technology, One97 Communication, Google

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. The report provides detailed industry analysis of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market with the help of proven research methodologies such as Porter’s five forces. The major geographical regions which include, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are studied.

