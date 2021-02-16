Military Laser Designator Market 2021 : Growth And Future Prospects Analyzed

A laser designator is primarily used to locate a target. It helps in targeting a laser-guided bombs, precision artillery munitions, and missiles.

Lately, demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is rising across the globe. This is one of the key driving factors in military laser designator market across the globe. Unmanned aerial vehicles are used for several applications in civil, commercial, and military sectors.

Application of laser designator in electronic warfare system helps mitigate the risk associated with live of operators and pilots. Also, it covers wide range when compared to conventional manned aerial vehicles. The factor is anticipated to drive the market in forthcoming years.

Meanwhile, there are various technical and operational concerns associated with laser based systems. Lasers, when disposed to wind, cloud, dirt, and certain weather condition, is unable to cover the desired range. Sometimes, adverse weather conditions may affect the power and range of infrared laser beam.

This factor is likely to restrict the implementation of laser in various applications. This, in turn, may hamper growth of the global military laser designator market in forthcoming years.

On the other hand, the defense authorities are trying to integrate high-end laser (HEL) designator in airborne, ground-based, and shipboard systems. Integration of high-end laser in aforementioned systems will facilitate enhanced accuracy in detecting, warning, targeting, and destructing the targets without any causalities. This factor is likely to enhance the market growth in coming years.

Registering the advantages offered by military laser designator, various countries have been adopting it with aim to enhance the security system and to safeguard aerial or ground attacks accurately. Lately, the military designator market is witnessing high demand rate in Germany, the UK, China, Japan, Russia, the US, and South Korea.

Military Laser Designator Market – Snapshot

The global military laser designator market was valued at US$ 75.87 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Military Laser Designator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ Advantages offered by military laser designators, increasing production and usage of lightweight laser designators, and technological advancements in laser designators for better performance of defense and security sectors are prominent factors driving the global military laser designator market. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing production and usage of lightweight laser designators

Adoption of new technologies in the digital warfare has resulted in the development of lightweight laser designators, as these systems assist in rapid mobility of troops and help in reducing the fatigue of soldiers. According to a news published by Endeavor Business Media, LLC., army navigation and targeting experts have kicked off a 10-year program to build an electro-optical, all-weather, day-and-night target designation and laser range finder system, in view of better performance of lightweight laser designators. Present-day laser designators fabricated by using legacy designs and manufacturing processes are too heavy, bulky, and costly. This has created need to improve manufacturing processes so as to produce affordable and lightweight laser designator modules for use in small UAV and UGV platforms and portable soldier systems. Major players are adopting new technologies related to laser designators to make these equipment easy to handle.

UTC Aerospace Systems, Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, and L-3 Technologies Inc. likely to continue to lead the global military laser designator market

The profiling of top players, based of revenue generated from military laser designators, operating in the global military laser designator market includes their key financials, SWOT analysis, and headquarters for 2017. Key players operating in the global market and profiled in the report are UTC Aerospace Systems, Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L-3 Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., General Atomics, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., and RPMC Lasers.