Mexico LED Lighting Market Growing Demands, Supply and Business Outlook 2021 to 2027

The Mexican LED lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The growing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, declining prices of LED products, and stringent government regulations are major factors driving the adoption of LED lighting in Mexico. In the country, LEDs have been undergoing rapid technological and economic development as a new source of lighting, motivating further investment in the sector.

Increasing Demand for Outdoor Lighting Due to Smart Development Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth

– In Mexico, even though the LED penetration is low for the residential end user, the government is mainly focusing on outdoor lighting for reducing electricity consumption as well as greenhouse gas emission. According to the study by INEGI, the average penetration of LED in residential rooms is just 12% in the country.

– Recently, the government has initiated the project to replace all the streetlights in the Guadalajara city, half of the total 80,000 streetlights in the city across 200 districts along 100 roads. The project is reportedly self-financed with the energy savings it creates. The program is planned on a 10-year leasing contract valued at MXN 300 million (close to USD 19 million). With this program, the city is expected to create savings of over USD 500,000 per month.

– The Servicio Express Aeropuerto Carret on Monterrey-Laredo Highway needed an energy-efficient lighting solution for the service station’s parking lot and canopy that covers the pumping stations. The authority has mentioned that by replacing the old 23 inefficient metal halide flood and canopy fixtures with LED enabled to save energy of 268,000 kWh and USD 32,160 in energy and maintenance.

