Mexico Compound Feed Market 2021 Global Outlook – Alltech, Cargill, Kent Nutrition Group, Land O’Lakes, Purina Animal Nutrition

The Mexico Compound Feed Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Mexico compound feed market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. According to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the annual production value of animal feed manufacturing in the country has significantly increased by USD 4.1 billion in 2017. This growth is strongly driven by the growing pig, cattle, and poultry sector in the country.

Industry News and Updates:

Alltech, Cargill, Kent Nutrition Group, Land O’Lakes, Purina Animal Nutrition, Tyson Foods (broiler), Smithfield Foods, Industrias Bachoco, and J.D. Heiskell & Co are some of the major players, together accounted for majority of the market share in the North America Compound Feed Market. Collectively these companies are making significant investments to upgrade and expand their production plants in terms of capacity and technology for various products. These investments are being made in terms of mergers and acquisition of small and regional players, providing technical support to small players and expanding the research and development capabilities of the respective companies.

Key Market Trends

Industrialization of Livestock Sector

The per capita consumption of red meat and poultry products has increased rapidly, as it is actively considered as an important source of nutrition/protein by the consumers under different demographics, thus, resulting in increased production of meat products. According to a survey conducted by OECD_FAO, meat production increased from 317.17 million metric tons in 2016 to 327 million metric tons in 2018._ In response to globalization and the rising demand for animal-sourced foods, the global livestock sector attained a strong growth in the past, in both developed and developing nations. For instance, according to FAO, from 2016 to 2018, the production of live chicken increased by approximately 4% (22,826,754 in 2016 to 23,707,134 in 2018) across the world.

Increased Consumption of Animal Protein

In developed countries, priority is given to convenience and variety, and most of the fish for human consumption are processed. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the demand for food will grow by 60% between 2010 and 2050. Furthermore, it also estimated that the production of animal proteins is projected to grow by around 1.7% per year, with meat production projected to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and dairy by 55%. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the consumption of meat products in Mexico increases significantly year after year from 8.13 million metric tons in 2016 to 8.65 million metric tons in 2018.

