Meghan Markle wax statue gets pregnant in Australia – 2/16/2021 – Celebrities

São Paulo

After Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, announced they were expecting their second child, Madame Tussauds in Sydney, Australia, has already placed a pregnant belly on the wax statue of the Duchess of Sussex.

To celebrate the news of the pregnancy, the museum took the Duchess of Sussex statue to the zoo for a maternity photoshoot in Australia. The statue of Meghan in a leopard print dress received “kisses on the stomach” from the adorable kangaroo Dot.

“Congratulations again to Harry, Meghan and future big brother Archie,” Madame Tussauds Sidney wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

Meghan and Harry announced on Sunday (14) that they were expecting their second child. The two are already parents to Archie Harrison, who turns two on May 6.

“We can confirm that Archie will be an older brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very happy to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine.

The date chosen, Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day in the United States and Europe, is emblematic. Princess Diana (1961-1997), Harry’s mother, also chose her to announce her second pregnancy. We are a family business.

Meghan and Harry announced the pregnancy with a black and white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. The prince was smiling and barefoot with Meghan lying on her knees, showing her already protruding stomach.

Shortly after sharing the news, the couple received congratulations on behalf of the entire British royal family. “His Majesty, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales and the whole family are ‘delighted’ and wish them the best,” a palace spokesman told People magazine in a statement.

Photographer Misan Harriman, who recorded the couple’s happy moment, shared the photo on Twitter along with a message saying it’s an honor to photograph this couple’s moment.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness the start of this love story, and my friend, I am honored to capture her growing up. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this good news,” wrote the photograph.

In November last year, Meghan said she had a miscarriage in July and the feeling was “almost unbearable grief”. In an article she wrote for The New York Times, she said, “I knew, by catching my oldest son, that I was missing my second.”

In March 2020, the couple abdicated their roles as senior representatives of British royalty and now live in California, United States. Even so, Harry maintains his place in the line of succession to the throne.

WITHDRAWAL OF THE NAME FROM THE CERTIFICATE

It recently became public that Meghan Markle’s name had been changed on the birth certificate of her son, Archie. Their first two names were removed from the document, as determined by Buckingham Palace.

“The name change in public documents in 2019 was dictated by the palace, as documents from senior palace officials confirm. It was not requested by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, or the Duke of Sussex a Meghan spokesperson told Insider.

The controversy began after The Sun newspaper published that there were two versions of Archie’s birth certificate, which came into the world on May 6, 2019. At first, the document contained the first two names of mother, Rachel Meghan. They were subsequently removed and left only “Your Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex”.

“To suggest that she oddly wished she had no name on her son’s birth certificate or any other legal document would be ludicrous if it wasn’t offensive,” a statement from Meghan said.