Malt Ingredients Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026 | BOORTMALT N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, GrainCorp, Malteurop, The Soufflet Group

Few of the major competitors currently working in the malt ingredients market are BOORTMALT N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, GrainCorp, Malteurop, The Soufflet Group, Barmalt India, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Country Malt Group., Crisp Malting, EDME, IREKS GmbH, Agraria, COFCO, BSG CraftBrewing, Polttimo, Döhler, Malt Products Corporation, Muntons plc, Pure Malt Products Ltd, Rahr Corporation. and Yongshun Tai malt Group Co., Ltd. amongst others.

Global malt ingredients market is projected to rise to USD 34.71 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of these products.

Malt is the residual of cereal grains such as wheat and barley that are dried and then germinated. The grain is soaked in water and then allowed to germinate, which is known as malting. They are extensively used in the food and beverages industry. They act as an additive adding flavour, colour, and texture to various foods products. These are extensively used in the preparation of different drinks and confectionary such as beer, whiskey, malted drink extracts etc. They are also used in the bakery industry. The low fat content of malt, along with various proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, minerals etc. makes it a nutritious food ingredient.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The low fat content of malt, along with various proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, minerals etc. makes it a nutritious food ingredient. The changing lifestyles and the rising demand for healthy and nutritious food drives this market

The use of malt in alcoholic beverages and the growing demand for malt beer from developing countries drives the demand for this market

Growing need for packaged food and convenience food products stimulates the demand for malt ingredients

Rising demand for malt ingredients from bakery and confectionery in order to impart colour and flavor for the finished products

Variation in the prices of raw materials hampers the growth of this market

Poor quality of barely and seasonal variations would hinder the growth of malt ingredients

Conducts Overall MALT INGREDIENTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Grade (Standard Malt, Speciality Malt),

Source (Rye, Wheat, Barley, Oat, Maize, Rice, Others),

Type (Malt Flour, Malt Extracts, Others),

Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Beverages, Food, Others)

The MALT INGREDIENTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, AB Mauri announced that they had acquired Holgran. The acquisition will complement AB Mauri in expanding its product portfolio and would lead to becoming a pioneer in quality baking ingredients, for ingredients such as seeds, grains malt flours, sourdough flours, mixes and others.

In January, 2016, Viking Malt Oy acquired Carlsberg Breweries subsidiary, Danish Malting Group A/S (DMG). They have also entered into a long term definitive agreement for the supply of raw materials for Carlsberg breweries. This would help Viking Malt’s to improve its operations and efficiently serve its customers worldwide, strengthening Viking Malt’s position as the pioneer in malt ingredients in Northern Europe.

