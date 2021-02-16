Makeup Remover Market 2021 : Growth And Future Prospects Analyzed

Color cosmetics industry across the globe is undergoing a positive change with the introduction of new cosmetic products by cosmetic manufacturers. This has given a push to the increasing use of cosmetics by different age groups. The increasing percentage of working women has risen since the past decade. This has prompted the use of various makeup products for eyes, lips and overall face. The trend of looking attractive, professional and charming couple with increasing expenditure has triggered the use of cosmetic products thus giving manufacturers to focus on re-innovation. As makeup market has shown a positive expansion, the need for makeup removers has also increased. According to skin specialists, the removal of makeup by end of day is essential to restore original skin properties and avoid skin disorders. The chemical content in cosmetic products makes it imperative for the user to ensure effective removal of the makeup after use. This is expected to push the growth of the global market for makeup removers.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has analyzed the global market for makeup removers and has presented a detailed analysis with respect to various market segments in its new research report. According to the analysis carried out by TMR, the global market for makeup removers is expected to witness a robust expansion and the global market is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 6.0% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026. Growing awareness regarding removal of applied cosmetics and prevention of skin disorders has contributed to the growth of the global makeup removers market. Players such as L’Oréal Group, Johnsons & Johnsons, Bare Escentuals, Inc., Shiseido, P&G and Unilever are profiled in this research report.

APEJ to Showcase Higher Adoption of Makeup Removers

Changing lifestyle and increasing use of color cosmetics is expected to push the sales of makeup removers in various emerging economies in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. The main factor contributing to this growth is the increasing working population in countries such as China and India (China being at the forefront). The application of efficient makeup removers is being witnessed in this region owing to increasing number of manufacturers of makeup removers. Business potential in the region is high which is attracting big players in the cosmetics domain to set base in the region. Growing demand from population for makeup removers has further triggered their production. Key players in this region are focusing on meeting growing customer demand by means of new product development and expansion of their product lines. High demand for makeup removers in this region is expected to push the growth of the global market in the coming years.

Makeup Removal Pads Gaining Popularity

The growth of the global market for makeup removers is largely influenced by the use of various makeup removal products, for instance, makeup removal pads. These pads are a recent development in the cosmetic world and are highly effective in carrying out makeup removal. Moreover, they are convenient and cost effective. In addition, new developments have been incorporated in this product. For instance, makeup remover pads come in different specifications that automatically suit to human skin by adjusting the liquid amount accordingly. This makes them moderately wet or dry depending on skin type. Makeup removal pads are expected to witness growing demand in years to follow.

Specialty Stores to Remain the Leading Sales Channel for Makeup Removers

Sales of makeup removers are highly impacted by the channel of distribution in place. Manufacturers of makeup removers are focusing on efficient sales channel for distribution of their products. Since big players are more focused on selling of specific products, they are concentrating on applying specialty store strategy. Consequently, specialty stores have gained high visibility and are expected to showcase higher contribution in the sale of makeup removers. Sale of makeup removers from specialty stores is estimated to touch a value of above US$ 980 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

Face Makeup Removers to Reflect High Market Share

Makeup removers for face applications is poised to gain significant market share due to higher adoption. Facial makeup has gained high importance as face is the most visible part of the user. Users apply different types of face makeups depending upon the necessity, be it drama or professional look. The growing use of face makeup has fuelled the sales of face makeup removers. Their sales are expected to cross a value of US$ 1200 Mn by 2026 end.