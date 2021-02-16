Lightweight Automobile Panels Market Demand Penetration, Regions, Trends and Competitive Growth Outlook 2021-2025

The Lightweight Automobile Panels Market Research Report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Lightweight Automobile Panels Market can showcase surplus growth by 2025, with the chief reasons being technological development within the automotive industry, surge in the global automotive production and the rising focus on light weighting of vehicles all over the world.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

Lightweight Automobile Panels competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Lightweight Automobile Panels sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Lightweight Automobile Panels are: Metawell GmbH, Gordon Auto Body Parts Co, CPT, UFP Technologies, Magna International Inc, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Market segmentation

Lightweight Automobile Panels market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Carbon Fiber

Magnesium

Aluminum

Titanium

Fiberglass

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Recreational Vehicles

Camper Vans

Delivery Trucks

Passenger Cars

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Lightweight Automobile Panels market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Lightweight Automobile Panels market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

Related News:

June, 2013 – ArcelorMittal, the world`s largest steel and mining company, unveiled its new, innovative ultra-lightweight car door solutions. Using steels and technology currently available, ArcelorMittal`s global research and development (R&D) automotive team has demonstrated that a 27 percent weight and cost saving can be achieved without compromising safety and structural requirements.

By looking ahead to new advanced high strength steels and technology that will come to market over the next few years, the team has identified additional solutions that will deliver even greater weight savings – up to 34 percent compared to existing steel car door solutions.

October, 2016– Hyundai Motor unveiled the RN30 high-perfromance concept at the Paris Motor Show in September. At the upcoming 2016 K Fair—the leading global trade fair for plastics and rubber—in Düsseldorf from 19-26 October, BASF and Hyundai will showcase some of the new lightweighting and high-performance materials technology that went into the car.

March, 2014 – Magna International Inc. announced that its Magna Exteriors operating unit has been awarded new business to supply painted automotive body panels made from carbon fiber composite material for two 2016 model-year vehicles.

Magna Exteriors has successfully advanced its capabilities to now produce class-A carbon fiber composite body panels at the production rates needed for the automotive industry. Having built on its years of experience with carbon fiber composites, Magna’s innovative solution was developed with Zoltek Panex 35 carbon fiber to provide industry-leading value.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

