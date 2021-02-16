Light Commercial Vehicles Market – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The light commercial vehicles are used for carrying goods and measured in tons in order to distinguish between light and heavy commercial vehicles. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), these vehicles are characterized based on gross vehicle weight and have the maximum mass varying between 3.5 and 7 tons. The automotive manufacturers are shifting their preference from the production of passenger cars to the production of light commercial vehicles owing to urbanization and the rise in consumption of goods, around the globe.

The strict government norms related to emissions, growth in the global oil prices, and increasing penetration of downsized engines in light commercial vehicles drive the growth of the light commercial vehicles market. However, the high manufacturing cost may restrain the development of the light commercial vehicles market.

Top Leading Light Commercial Vehicles Market Players:

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Groupe PSA

Groupe Renault

Hyundai Motor Company

Mahindra and Mahindra

Tata Motors Limited

Volkswagen AG

Light Commercial Vehicles Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Light Commercial Vehicles Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Light Commercial Vehicles Market.

