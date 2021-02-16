Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market 2020 to 2030 – Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19

Growing Emphasis on Optimizing Supply Chains Models to Propel Market Growth

Technological advancements over the past few years have raised customer expectations and influenced the purchasing patterns of consumers, along with how these products are delivered to them. Apart from evolving consumer preferences, consumers are increasingly demanding cost-effective and convenient last mile delivery due to which, last mile delivery transportation services have gained noteworthy popularity in recent years. Stakeholders operating in the current last mile delivery transportation market are of the opinion that the autonomous delivery vehicle technology is likely to open up new avenues in last mile delivery transportation. As delivery autonomous vehicles are likely to address the consumer demands for efficient delivery at lower costs, the adoption is likely to gain considerable traction during the forecast period.

At present, players operating in the last mile delivery transportation market are seeking different ways to minimize the delivery costs across the last leg of the journey i.e. from the transportation hub to the last point of delivery. In addition, retail outlets and restaurants who have incorporated a lean operational model are increasingly challenged with problems such as efficient logistics and supply chain management. At the back of these factors, along with the flourishing e-Commerce sector, the global last mile delivery transportation market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 400 Bn by the end of 2030.

Entry of New Final Mile Delivery Models on Rise

At present, participants within the last mile delivery transportation market are increasingly examining different methods that are likely to minimize the costs of transportation of goods in the last leg of the journey. In their efforts to attain the set objectives, direct-to-consumer delivery models are experiencing significant developments and innovations. Traditional delivery companies, including FedEx and DHL are investigating different ways to utilize their existing resources to streamline last mile delivery transportation. Some of the solutions that are currently being reviewed include personal delivery, automated delivery, and locker delivery.

Advancements in technology are likely to drive innovations and the development of new last mile delivery transportation models. The flourishing e-Commerce sector has presented significant opportunities for participants in the last mile delivery transportation market. Currently, pilot testing of new technologies and new transportation models around the world has increased at a rapid pace– a trend that is likely to continue during the assessment period. Some of the factors that are likely to enable the growth of the last mile delivery transportation market include the adoption of diversified last mile services, assessment of incurring costs of sold goods, and expansion of the omnichannel inventory selection.

While developed regions of the world, including North America and Europe, are likely to establish reliable and robust last mile delivery transportations models, developing countries are currently focusing on addressing some key challenges within the last mile delivery transportation market, including ambiguity in commodity & program portfolio, sub-standard execution of storage guidelines, lack of efficient information systems, and inventory management systems. Moreover, technological developments within the last mile delivery sphere is redefining last mile delivery transportation. Some of the advancements that are likely to make inroads within the last mile delivery transportation market include uptake of electric vehicles amid mounting environmental concerns, entry of semiautonomous vehicles, and autonomous delivery vehicles. These innovations are expected to minimize delivery costs and comply with stringent emission-related guidelines due to which, the entry of these technologies within the current market landscape could be sooner than expected. Last Mile Delivery Transportation Strategies under Review amid COVID-19 Pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic has put forward a spectrum of challenges for stakeholders operating in an array of industrial sectors. As governments across the world continue to curb the novel COVID-19 infection, trade restrictions coupled with stringent lockdowns have led to severe disruptions across the supply chains worldwide due to which, participants in the last mile delivery transportation market processes are likely to face the heat. The last mile delivery transportation across the healthcare sector in these testing times will remain a critical aspect in the fight against novel COVID-19 disease. As government supply chains across the world continue to be burdened with soaring demands for medical supplies and personal protective equipment, companies are expected to formulate an efficient model to address these demands.