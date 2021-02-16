Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., FAPAS (A Division of Fera Science Limited), LGC Limited

The Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The laboratory proficiency testing market is projected to reach USD 1,104 million by 2025 from USD 850 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Proficiency testing compares the measuring results obtained by different laboratories. The market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as emerging biosimilars market, increasing demand for packaged food products and increasing focus on water testing as it contains a wide range of inorganic and organic analytes including routine and toxic metals.

Top Leading Companies of Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., FAPAS (A Division of Fera Science Limited), LGC Limited, Merck KGaA, NSI Lab Solutions, QACS Ltd, Trilogy Analytical Laboratory and Waters Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

Key Market Trends

Chromatography Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

By Technology, the market has been segmented into polymerase chain reaction, immunoassays, chromatography, spectrometry, and other technologies. Chromatography is used to carry out difficult separations like amino acid sequencing or pollutant separations. There are several advantages associated with chromatographic testing such as improved safety, reliability, and transparency of the pharmaceutical supply chain by testing the strength, purity, quality, and potency of a drug product are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

North America dominates the Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market

North American market is driven by multiple factors such as rising awareness regarding availability of superior quality laboratory proficiency testing programs along with favorable regulatory scenario, which support the growth of this market. Furthermore, developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada have skilled professionals, which drives the market. North America is hub for pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, water & environment, and cosmetics industries. Hence, the global laboratory proficiency testing is projected to surge in the forecast years.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

