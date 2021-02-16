K-12 Education Market 2021 Precise Outlook – McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson Education Inc.

The K-12 Education Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

K-12 Education Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by schools shifting from the traditional blackboard approach to integrating smart technology into learning environments. The learning trend encompasses a broad range of activities, tools, and services, which are aiming to improve the educational outcomes of students.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358085/k-12-education-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=nm

Top Leading Companies of K-12 Education Market are McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson Education Inc., K12 Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – K12 Inc. has provided more than 150,000 students, families, and teachers in the US with access to free educational and instructional tools and resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite nationwide school closures, the company is helping students and teachers get back to school this academic year.

– March 2020 – In view of the coronavirus scare, Indian ed-tech major BYJU’S announced to provide free access to its complete app to school students till April. The company registered an immediate three times increase in the number of users. As many as six million new students joined the platform in March alone.

Key Market Trends

Online Learning to Drive the Market Growth

– Software solutions provide institutions with well-organized enterprise resource planning systems that help faculty members build improved courses and manage classrooms and schools proficiently. Online education platforms create virtual classrooms, enabling teachers to manage a large audience without any budget constraint. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

– In January 2020, Tiger Global Management invested USD 200 million in education app Byju’s, valuing the Bengaluru-headquartered company at about $8 billion. Byju’s are pioneering technology, shaping the future of learning for millions of school students in India.

Asia-Pacific to Have Significant Market Share

– In the Asia-Pacific region, the K-12 education market is growing at a fast rate owing to the adoption of online learning by millions of learners. Several countries are putting their entire K-12 curriculum online. The growth is driven mainly by countries like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, among others.

– The growing demand for test preparation and standardization of competitive tests are a few of the factors contributing to the K-12 education market growth in this region. The rising competition in STEM competitive examinations will also boost the demand for the K-12 education market.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358085/k-12-education-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=nm

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The K-12 Education Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.