ISO Certifications Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis by Share, Trends, Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027

ISO Certifications Market is valued at USD 10,325 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3,400 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period.

The CAGR growth of the ISO certification market is showing negative growth due to rising huge re-certification volume to ISO 9001:2015 versions from the ISO 9001:2008 & 14001:2004 version. There has been a large number of re-certification has been done during the period of 2017-2018 due to the launch of the latest version and this factor will be responsible for the negative CAGR growth for ISO 9001 & 14001 certifications, which will be reflecting across all industries and regions.

Market Analysis of ISO Certifications-

ISO certification is an approval hallmark provided or obtained from the 3rd party company that operated by the ISO management systems, which is an internationally recognized management system. The certification states that the business is authentic and credible towards their clients and will fulfill the assurances made by them. ISO certification affirms that a documentation procedure, manufacturing process, management system, and service consist of all the requirements for quality assurance and standardization. ISO is an international, non-governmental and independent organization which has set the standards to declare the efficiency, safety, and quality of the products, systems, and services. Many industry areas required to do ISO certifications whether it is for social responsibility or energy management or medical devices or energy management. Each ISO certification has separate criteria and standards which are categorized numerically. For example, currently, Mead Metals hold the ISO 9001:2008 ISO certifications.

In a global marketplace, ISO Certifications maintains the balance and checks which required being in place. Or else, it would have become very difficult to maintain the quality and reliability across nations as well as industries. ISO organization helps to keep the level of standardization and balance among the different market place. The 9001:2008 ISO certifications consist of three main components i.e. ISO, 9001, and 2008. ISO stands for International Organization for Standardization. This ISO organization develops standards to certify the organizations and/or businesses. This certification is done by the 3rd party organization which is tested annually. The appearing number after ISO classifies the standard of the organization and/or business. ISO 9000 family refers to all standards for quality management. ISO 9001 is the best-known standard among ISO’s that defines the main criteria required to meet the standard quality management principles. It helps organizations and businesses be more improved and efficient and satisfy customer needs. In an ISO certification, the final number refers to the standard version that’s actually met and is characterized by the calendar year in which those standards were launched. The fourth edition of an ISO certification is 2008. In September 2015, ISO 9001:2015 the latest version was launched and currently, Mead Metals is updating its procedures to meet the newest version specifications.

ISO certifications market report is segmented on the basis of certification type, industry, and region & country level. Based upon certification type, ISO certifications market is classified into ISO 22301: 2012, ISO/IEC 27032: 2012, ISO 27001-2013, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015, and ISO lead auditor training. On the basis of industry, market is classified into aerospace, business process outsourcing (BPO), construction, chemical and fiber, information technology, machinery and equipment, metallurgy, retail, transportation, storage and communication, and others.

The regions covered in this ISO certifications market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of ISO certifications is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the ISO certifications market are Bureau Veritas S. A., International Standards Certifications Global FZ LLC, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Intertek Group plc, UL LLC, SGS S.A., DEKRA e.V., BSI Group, Certification Europe, NQA, Lakshy Management Consultant Pvt. Ltd., URS Holdings, and Others

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Product Quality and Services is the Major Driving Factors for the Growth of ISO Certifications Market.

With the increasing launches of the products and development of novel technologies, there has been increasing the production of the low-quality product and poor services that are serving many individuals and causing adequately large harmful effects. Due to rising awareness regarding standard quality and safety of the products, customers are becoming more regarding pros and cons about the products and services, hence, increasing the demand for standard products which are certified with well-known standards. Additionally, organizations and many businesses are more focusing standardizing the quality and services of their products which in turn increases the market growth ISO certification.

Asia-Pacific Region is expected to be the Most Lucrative Market for the ISO Certifications.

Geographically, ISO Certifications Market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the ISO certification market due to rising awareness among population and industrialist and manufacturer for the standard quality products and services. Moreover, the presence of a large number of industries and huge customers’ pool in the region is expected to increase the global ISO certification market. North America and Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for the ISO certification market due to a strict policy to fulfill the standard protocol to provide quality products and services.

Market Segmentation:-

By Certification Type:

ISO 22301: 2012

ISO/IEC 27032: 2012

ISO 27001-2013

ISO 9001:2015

ISO 14001: 2015

ISO Lead Auditor Training

By Industry:

Aerospace

Business process outsourcing (BPO)

Construction

Chemical and Fiber

Information Technology

Machinery and Equipment

Metallurgy

Retail

Transportation, Storage and Communication

Others

By Regional & Country Level:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



