Internet of Things (IoT) Market Status and Trend Analysis 2017-2026 (COVID-19 Version)
Internet of Things (IoT)
Further key aspects of the report indicate that:
Chapter 1: Research Scope: Product Definition, Type, End-Use & Methodology
Chapter 2: Global Industry Summary
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Global Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 5: North America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 6: Europe Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 8: South America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use.
Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies
Chapter 11: Market forecast and environment forecast.
Chapter 12: Industry Summary.
The global Internet of Things (IoT) market has the potential to grow with xx million USD with growing CAGR in the forecast period from 2021f to 2026f. Factors driving the market for @ are the significant development of demand and improvement of COVID-19 and geo-economics.
Based on the type of product, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market segmented into
Software
Hardware
Others
Based on the end-use, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market classified into
Precision Agriculture
Building Management
Healthcare
Energy
Transportation
Based on geography, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market segmented into
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
And the major players included in the report are
Intel
Microsoft
Cisco
Google
IBM
Samsung
Apple
SAP
Gartner
Oracle
ARM
General Electric
Accenture
Amazon
HP
Arduino
IDC
Blackberry
PTC
Verizon
