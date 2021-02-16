Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Interactive Kiosk Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Interactive Kiosk market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The emergence of advanced technologies provides an enhanced view across many industry verticals such as corporate, retail, education, sports and entertainment, travel, and others. In addition, the rising adoption in retail and BFSI is projected to boost the market growth in next upcoming years. However, high initial cost, regular maintenance, and cybercrime are some factors to hinder the market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Interactive Kiosk Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Interactive Kiosk industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Interactive Kiosk market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Interactive Kiosk Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

By end-use, the interactive kiosk market is segmented into BFSI, retail, travel, healthcare, and others. The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for over 50% of the market share in terms of revenue. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing demand for self-service technologies in BFSI sector. Furthermore, rising consumer interest in self-service systems, and growing adoption automated systems is projected to uplift the market over the forecast period.

The Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type:

Bank Kiosks

Self-Service Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

By End-Use:

BFSI

Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Travel & Tourism

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

NCR Corporation

SlabbKiosks

Advanced Kiosks

Source Technologies

IER SAS

Advantech Co.

NEXCOM International Co.

Others

Key Questions Answered by Interactive Kiosk Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

