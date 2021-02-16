Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The growing demand for customer engagement in enterprises is a key factor to drive market growth. The increasing adoption of smartphones, IoT, and M2M technologies are some other factors to propel the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising demand for outsourced assistance and the increasing popularity of smart speakers are projected to boost the market.

The report titled “Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of technology, the intelligent virtual assistant software market is segmented into text-based, text to speech, and speech recognition. The text to speech segment dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for over 60% of the market share in terms of revenue. The segment is accounted for over USD 2 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at the same trend over the forecast period.

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

By Services:

Customer Service

Marketing Assistant

By Technology:

Text-based

Text to Speech

Automatic Speech Recognition

By Application:

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

24/7 CUSTOMER, INC.

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Amazon, Inc.

Anboto

Apple, Inc.

Clara Labs

CodeBaby Corporation

Creative Virtual

eCreation

Key Questions Answered by Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

