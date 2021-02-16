Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

The expanding food and beverages processing industry in developing countries, and diversifying application in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and cold chain industry sectors are leading to increasing industrial refrigeration system sales. The term ‘industrial refrigeration system’ refers to large cooling equipment, used for industrial purposes.

Generating a revenue of $26.8 billion in 2019 according to a P&S Intelligence study, the industrial refrigeration systems market is slated to witness a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2020–2030. It is being predicted that by 2030, the domain value would be $41,1 billion. When segmented by equipment type, the industrial refrigeration systems market can be segregated into compressors, evaporators, controls, condensers, and others.

Talking of the current industrial refrigeration systems market developments, a shift is being observed with regards to the refrigerant technology. Globally, manufacturers are doing away with chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and transitioning to environment-friendly refrigerants, such as carbon dioxide and ammonia.

