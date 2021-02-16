India’s FMCG Industry Market: COVID-19 Impact, Competitive and Regional Market Analysis till 2030

The report “India’s FMCG Industry Market, By Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metal and Glass), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical Industry, Household and Personal Care) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On January 2020, the Colgate Palmolive declared agreement to acquire Hello Oral Care Brand

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing population

Increased use of internet and smartphones

Adoption of new strategies by manufacturers

Opportunities and Trends

Reducing the hazardous waste and make waste- free place can create an opportunity for the growth of the target market

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of material type and application.

By material type, the India’s FMCG industry is bifurcated into paper & paperboard, plastics, metal and glass

By application, the India’s FMCG market is subdivided into food & beverages, pharmaceutical industries, household, and personal care

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global food fiber market includes Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, ITC Limited, Nestle, Parle Agro, Britannia Industries Limited, Marico Limited, Procter and Gamble, The Godrej Group, and Amul.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

