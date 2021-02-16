India Edible Oil Market 2025 | The Packaged Edible Oil Is Expected To Grow More Than INR 200000 Crore, By The End Of The Year 2025.
India is blessed with many positive factors that enable it to stand in a unique position in agro-based products. After achieving independence, India is positive whereby it has become a net employer of agricultural-based products. India is a major oilseed producing country among the different countries producing oilseeds; India has the largest area and production of few oilseed crops, namely groundnut, rapeseed/mustard, sesame, and coconut. Yet, India is the world’s large importer of the edible oil. India’s edible oil market was recorded at INR 1,89,426 Crore in the year 2014, with the unorganized oil market showing a decline in the market share with a CAGR of over 2.50%.
Together, groundnut, soybean, and rapeseed/mustard account for over half of the output of cultivated oilseeds in India. Efficiency gains in the oilseed-processing sector have been hampered by poor infrastructure and policies restricting economies of scale in processing plants. Carried out with in-depth analysis, the report ‘India Edible Oil Market Outlook, 2025’ published by Bonafide Research, gives an insight into the transformation to occur in the edible oil market. With the consumer buying behavior differing among the states, the northern region is expected to lead the market in terms of consumption of the packaged edible oil.
With the increasing awareness about the health benefits of the different oils, the perception of the consumers has and the commonly seen trend is the inclusion of different oil in the daily diet. With this, there has been a considerable shift from the traditional oils towards non-traditional oils, such as olive oil and rice bran oil to name a few. Yet, this has not stopped the consumers from eliminating the traditional oil from their diet. Edible oil packaging has been evolved over the years to encompass a wide range of packaging products such as jerry cans, pouches, jars, tin cans, bottles, among others. The growth of the packaged oil type was not even and only certain variants showed the growth in the market. After more than a year of sustaining lowdown, the firms have started to witness recovery in demand with major players are now confident of sustaining growth if the situation remains favourable.
As domestic production does not meet the increasing domestic demand, Indian relies highly on the imports, with few oils contributing significantly to the exports. Crushing of groundnut, rapeseed/mustard, and sunflower is reserved for the small-scale sector. These makeup over two-thirds of the aggregate oilseed output of the country. This has translated into a lack of significant investments in large, integrated processing plants and poor economies of scale in the operations of existing players. To harmonize the interests of farmers, processors, and consumers and at the same time, regulate the large import of edible oils to the extent possible, the import duty structure on edible oils is reviewed from time to time. The country exports edible oils in small quantities to meet expatriate demand. The rise in exports of edible oils is a positive development for India’s oilseed growers, enabling higher realizations for the crops. The rise in bulk exports is seen as a big boost as it brightens the prospects for better remuneration for the oilseed crops. Edible oils are freely exportable in bulk, while mustard oil is allowed in consumer packs not exceeding 5 kg.
The growth in the edible oil industry has resulted from many driving factors; not only from the demand perspective, but also from a consumer perspective. From the consumer trends perspective, demand is driven in the area of fat content, health benefits, packaging, and price. This increasing awareness is the reason for the consumer shift from the unorganized market to the purchase of branded edible oil.
Major Companies Present in the market:
Adani Wilmar Limited, Bunge Foods Pvt Ltd (Dalda & Gagan), Marico (Saffola), Cargill India PVT LTD, N.K Proteins ( Tirupati), Gulab Oil And Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vimal Oil & Foods Ltd, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries (Saloni Mustard Oil), Agro Tech Foods Limited, Sanwaria Consumer Limited (Sanwaria Agro Oils Limited), Ruchi Soya Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Emami Agrotech Limited, Bansal Oil Mill Limited, K. S. Oils Limited (Kalash), Puri Oil Limited, Reliance Retail Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd
Considered in the report
• Geography: India
• Base year: 2018-19
• Historical year: 2013-14
• Estimated year: 2019-20
• Forecasted year: 2024-25
Segments covered in the market
• By Market Type
• By Packaging Type
• By Packaging Size
• By Region
• By End User
• By Application
• By Sales Channel
