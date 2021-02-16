India Edible Oil Market 2025 | The Packaged Edible Oil Is Expected To Grow More Than INR 200000 Crore, By The End Of The Year 2025.

India is blessed with many positive factors that enable it to stand in a unique position in agro-based products. After achieving independence, India is positive whereby it has become a net employer of agricultural-based products. India is a major oilseed producing country among the different countries producing oilseeds; India has the largest area and production of few oilseed crops, namely groundnut, rapeseed/mustard, sesame, and coconut. Yet, India is the world’s large importer of the edible oil. India’s edible oil market was recorded at INR 1,89,426 Crore in the year 2014, with the unorganized oil market showing a decline in the market share with a CAGR of over 2.50%.

Together, groundnut, soybean, and rapeseed/mustard account for over half of the output of cultivated oilseeds in India. Efficiency gains in the oilseed-processing sector have been hampered by poor infrastructure and policies restricting economies of scale in processing plants. Carried out with in-depth analysis, the report ‘India Edible Oil Market Outlook, 2025’ published by Bonafide Research, gives an insight into the transformation to occur in the edible oil market. With the consumer buying behavior differing among the states, the northern region is expected to lead the market in terms of consumption of the packaged edible oil.

With the increasing awareness about the health benefits of the different oils, the perception of the consumers has and the commonly seen trend is the inclusion of different oil in the daily diet. With this, there has been a considerable shift from the traditional oils towards non-traditional oils, such as olive oil and rice bran oil to name a few. Yet, this has not stopped the consumers from eliminating the traditional oil from their diet. Edible oil packaging has been evolved over the years to encompass a wide range of packaging products such as jerry cans, pouches, jars, tin cans, bottles, among others. The growth of the packaged oil type was not even and only certain variants showed the growth in the market. After more than a year of sustaining lowdown, the firms have started to witness recovery in demand with major players are now confident of sustaining growth if the situation remains favourable.

As domestic production does not meet the increasing domestic demand, Indian relies highly on the imports, with few oils contributing significantly to the exports. Crushing of groundnut, rapeseed/mustard, and sunflower is reserved for the small-scale sector. These makeup over two-thirds of the aggregate oilseed output of the country. This has translated into a lack of significant investments in large, integrated processing plants and poor economies of scale in the operations of existing players. To harmonize the interests of farmers, processors, and consumers and at the same time, regulate the large import of edible oils to the extent possible, the import duty structure on edible oils is reviewed from time to time. The country exports edible oils in small quantities to meet expatriate demand. The rise in exports of edible oils is a positive development for India’s oilseed growers, enabling higher realizations for the crops. The rise in bulk exports is seen as a big boost as it brightens the prospects for better remuneration for the oilseed crops. Edible oils are freely exportable in bulk, while mustard oil is allowed in consumer packs not exceeding 5 kg.

The growth in the edible oil industry has resulted from many driving factors; not only from the demand perspective, but also from a consumer perspective. From the consumer trends perspective, demand is driven in the area of fat content, health benefits, packaging, and price. This increasing awareness is the reason for the consumer shift from the unorganized market to the purchase of branded edible oil.

Major Companies Present in the market:

Adani Wilmar Limited, Bunge Foods Pvt Ltd (Dalda & Gagan), Marico (Saffola), Cargill India PVT LTD, N.K Proteins ( Tirupati), Gulab Oil And Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vimal Oil & Foods Ltd, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries (Saloni Mustard Oil), Agro Tech Foods Limited, Sanwaria Consumer Limited (Sanwaria Agro Oils Limited), Ruchi Soya Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Emami Agrotech Limited, Bansal Oil Mill Limited, K. S. Oils Limited (Kalash), Puri Oil Limited, Reliance Retail Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd

Considered in the report

• Geography: India

• Base year: 2018-19

• Historical year: 2013-14

• Estimated year: 2019-20

• Forecasted year: 2024-25

Segments covered in the market

• By Market Type

• By Packaging Type

• By Packaging Size

• By Region

• By End User

• By Application

• By Sales Channel

Table of Contents

Bonafide Research – A Brief Profile

Team Profile

1. Methodology

2. Market Structure

List of Figures

3. Executive Summary

4. India Demographics Insight

5. India Economical Profile

6. India Edible Oil Production

6.1 Production By Value

6.2 Production By Volume

6.3 Production Share

6.3.1 Organized V/S Unorganized

6.3.2 By Oil Type

6.3.3 By Region

6.3.4 By State

7. India Packaged Edible Oil Market (Organized)

7.1 Market Size

7.1.1 By Value

7.1.2 By Volume

7.2 Market Share

7.2.1 By Package Type

7.2.2 By Oil Type

7.2.3 By Region

7.2.4 By Sales Channel

7.2.5 By Company

8. India Groundnut Oil Market Outlook

8.1 Market Size

8.1.1 By Value

8.1.2 By Volume

8.2 Market Share

8.2.1 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

8.2.2 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

8.2.3 By Application

8.2.4 By End User

8.2.5 By Sales Channel

8.2.6 By Region

9. India Mustard Oil Market Outlook

9.1 Market Size

9.1.1 By Value

9.1.2 By Volume

9.2 Market Share

9.2.1 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

9.2.2 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

9.2.3 By Application

9.2.4 By Sales Channel

9.2.5 By Region

10. India Sunflower Oil Market Outlook

10.1 Market Size

10.1.1 By Value

10.1.2 By Volume

10.2 Market Share

10.2.1 By Market Type

10.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

10.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

10.2.4 By Application

10.2.5 By Sales Channel

10.2.6 By Region

11. India Soybean Oil Market Outlook

11.1 Market Size

11.1.1 By Value

11.1.2 By Volume

11.2 Market Share

11.2.1 By Market Type

11.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

11.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

11.2.4 By Application

11.2.5 By Sales Channel

11.2.6 By Region

12. India Olive Oil Market Outlook

12.1 Market Size

12.1.1 By Value

12.1.2 By Volume

12.2 Market Share

12.2.1 By Market Type

12.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

12.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

12.2.4 By Sales Channel

12.2.5 By Region

13. India Sesame Oil Market Outlook

13.1 Market Size

13.1.1 By Value

13.1.2 By Volume

13.2 Market Share

13.2.1 By Market Type

13.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

13.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

13.2.4 By Application

13.2.5 By Sales Channel

13.2.6 By Region

14. India Coconut Oil Market Outlook

14.1 Market Size

14.1.1 By Value

14.1.2 By Volume

14.2 Market Share

14.2.1 By Market Type

14.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

14.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

14.2.4 By Application

14.2.5 By Sales Channel

14.2.6 By Region

15. India Cottonseed Oil Market Outlook

15.1 Market Size

15.1.1 By Value

15.1.2 By Volume

15.2 Market Share

15.2.1 By Market Type

15.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

15.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

15.2.4 By Application

15.2.5 By Sales Channel

15.2.6 By Region

16. India Rice Bran Oil Market Outlook

16.1 Market Size

16.1.1 By Value

16.1.2 By Volume

16.2 Market Share

16.2.1 By Market Type

16.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

16.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

16.2.4 By Application

16.2.5 By Sales Channel

16.2.6 By Region

17. India Corn Oil Market Outlook

17.1 Market Size

17.1.1 By Value

17.1.2 By Volume

17.2 Market Share

17.2.1 By Market Type

17.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

17.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

17.2.4 By Application

17.2.5 By Sales Channel

17.2.6 By Region

18. India Palm Oil Market Outlook

18.1 Market Size

18.1.1 By Value

18.1.2 By Volume

18.2 Market Share

18.2.1 By Market Type

18.2.2 By Packaging Type (By Value & Volume)

18.2.3 By Packaging Size (By Value & Volume)

18.2.4 By Sales Channel

18.2.5 By Region

19. Product Price & Variant Analysis

19.1 Groundnut Oil

19.2 Mustard Oil

19.3 Sunflower Oil

19.4 Soybean Oil

19.5 Olive Oil

19.6 Sesame Oil

19.7 Coconut Oil

19.8 Cottonseed Oil

19.9 Rice Bran Oil

19.10 Corn Oil

19.11 Palm Oil

20. PESTEL Analysis

20.1 Political

20.2 Economical

20.3 Social

20.4 Technological

20.5 Environmental

20.6 Legal

21. Trade Dynamics

21.1 Import By Value

21.2 Import By Volume

21.3 Export By Value

21.4 Export By Volume

22. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

23. Market Dynamics

23.1 Market Drivers

23.2 Market Challenges

24. Market Trends & Development

24.1 Rotational Inclusion of different oils

24.2 Blended Oil

24.3 Shift from traditional oil to Non traditional oil

25. Competitive Landscape

25.1 Five Force Model

25.2 Company Profiles

25.2.1 Adani Wilmar Limited

25.2.2 Agro Tech Foods Limited

25.2.3 Bansal Oil Mill Limited

25.2.4 Bunge Foods Pvt Ltd (Dalda & Gagan)

25.2.5 Cargill India PVT LTD

25.2.6 Emami Agrotech Limited

25.2.7 Future Consumer Ltd

25.2.8 Gulab Oil And Foods Pvt. Ltd.

25.2.9 K. S. Oils Limited (Kalash)

25.2.10 Mahesh Edible Oil Industries (Saloni Mustard oil)

25.2.11 Marico (Saffola)

25.2.12 N.K Proteins ( Tirupati)

25.2.13 Patanjali Ayurved Limited

25.2.14 Puri Oil Limited

25.2.15 Reliance Retail Ltd

25.2.16 Ruchi Soya Limited

25.2.17 Sanwaria Consumer Limited (Sanwaria Agro Oils Limited)

25.2.18 Vimal Oil & Foods Ltd

26 Strategic Recommendations

27. Disclaimer

