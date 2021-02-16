India Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “India Spinal Fusion Devices Market, By Type (Cervical Fusion Device, Thoracic Fusion Device, and Lumbar Fusion Device), By Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, the Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) and Medtronic signed agreement of strategic partnership in order to focus on developing integrated value-based solutions, innovative, sustainable, and to improve healthcare outcomes for (LVHN)

In 2017, Zimmer Biomet declared the official launch of its Vitality and Vital Spinal Fixation Systems

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Growing aging population in India.

Increasing Medical tourism.

Opportunities and Trends

Advancement in the technology for performing the spinal fusion surgery

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, and surgery.

By type, the target market is sub-divide into cervical fusion device, thoracic fusion device, and lumbar fusion device

By surgery, the target market is classified into the target market is classified into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the India spinal fusion devices market includes Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Matrix, Globus Medical, and SH Pitkar.

The prominent player operating in the India spinal fusion devices market includes Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Matrix, Globus Medical, and SH Pitkar.

