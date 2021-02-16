India Online Learning Market | Online Reskilled And Certification Course Segment Is Dominating The Market

The report titled “India Online Learning Market, Outlook, 2025” Provides the detailed analysis of the online learning market of India. A typical Indian Classroom is characterized by long hours of lectures by the teacher with little focus of the students. However, these days the trend shows that more and more students are opting to work online courses through digital media. Which are ultimate leads that help to develop distance learning. Distance learning also helps to reach any number of students placed in any area or part of the country. Distance learning is also a useful tool for obtaining degrees for a large number of students who are staying in far off and remote areas. Adding to this the government of India have recently deviced few initiative PM- eVIDYa to promote online eduction wich will cater schools as well as higher education in the time of current pendemic COVID 19. This report provides complete stats and analyses of different segments in the online learning market along with its historical and forecasted value & the enrolled users with top profiled companies.

India has become the second-largest e-learning market in the World after the US. This report describes three main segments of the online learning market that is reskilled and certification, higher education and language, and casual learning. India is one of the fastest-growing online learning markets has grown at a rate of around 45% CAGR. From the entire three segments, the dominating position is held by an online reskilled and certification course. A growing trend is observed as organizations are allowed to invest in a process known as upskilling to help retain current employees. Upskilling is defined as the process of teaching current employees new skills. Along with this as an individual, people are more tending towards increasing their technical as well as non-technical skills. Such advantages will help this segment to grow at a CAGR of above 29% in the years to come. Riding on the demand the higher education sector in the country has witnessed a phenomenal growth in student enrolment. It is now a truth acknowledged in many quarters that our young graduates will have to live and work in a steadily more automated and disruptive world. Apart from the above two segments, online language learning has been an on-going trend in the Indian market, as with the growing technologies there is also growing awareness that one should be developing skills to communicate with other personalities professionally. The online language and casual learning are still at the nascent stage in the overall e-learning market but have observed gradual adaption among the users.

Major institutions and their brands

• Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited – Simplilearn Courses & Tutorials

• Brain4CE Education Solutions Private Limited – Edureka

• Imarticus learning private limited – Imarticus

• Intellipaat Software Solutions Private Limited – Intellipaat

• Jigsaw academy education private limited – Jigsaw academy

• Intap labs private limited – Hello English: Learn English

• Kings Learning Private Limited – Enguru

• Ankalan Web Solutions Private Limited – Top Rankers

• Coursera India Private Limited – Coursera

• Aeon India Private Limited – Avagmah

Other companies overview: Edx, Udemy, Manipal Global, Medvarsity, Edmobiles Lab

Considered in this report

• Geography: India & Global

• Base Year: FY 2018-19

• Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

• Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Aspects Covered In This Report

• India e-learning market with its value, volume, and forecast along with its segments

• Various divers and challenges

• Ongoing trends and developments

• Five force models

• Top profiled companies

• Strategic recommendation

Segment Covered In The Report

• Online reskilled and certification course

• Online higher education

• Online language and casual learning

Sub-Segment Covered In The Report

• Certification type

• High secondary course type

• Language type

• Devise preference

• Payment mode

• Payment period

