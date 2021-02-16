India Kitchen Hood Market | Rising Demand For Modular Kitchen Suppose To Drive Growth Upto 2290 Crore: Bonafide Research

In India, cooking involves a lot of heat and smoke. In India cooking mostly have more amount of frying and spices. It can be really sticky and greasy. While the sound of spluttering tadka gives irresistible aroma and taste. It leaves an impression on kitchen tiles and ceiling. This is where a kitchen chimney steps-in as an appliance that absorbs smoke and makes kitchen free from oil, heat, gasses, smoke, and odor. A kitchen hood is one of the important appliances in the kitchen, the most important job of a kitchen hood is to improve air the quality of the kitchen. A kitchen hood is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. The kitchen hood removes gasses, odors, heat, and steam that occurs during cooking. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration. The air that is absorbed is released outside the home, but there is some kitchen hood out there that has a filtration system that will clean and recalculate the air back into the kitchen. Others can trap and remove airborne grease.

To avail the sample report for free: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/200710141

According to the recently published report of Bonafide Research, “India Kitchen Hood Market By Value, By Product Type (Wall Mounted, Streight, Island), By Cleaning Type (Manual, Auto), By Suction Power, By Sales Channel (Offline & Online), By Filter Type (Cassette, Baffle, Charcoal), (Trends & Forecast), Outlook, 2025” The kitchen hood market is growing and we can see drastic growth of the market during the last 5 years. Growing consumer awareness about the benefit of a kitchen hood is one of the factors in letting the market to grow. During the period 2013-14 to 2018-19 the market grew every year with a healthy CAGR of above 13%. Rising Demand for modular Kitchen suppose to Create New Market Opportunities for the kitchen hood market.

Modern kitchen chimney accentuates the style of the modular kitchen. Increasing the construction of modular kitchens is compelling the demand for advanced kitchen hood systems that match the overall aesthetics of the kitchen. These products are also available in various shades & ranges depending on consumer demands. The integration of LED lighting is aiding users to save a significant amount of energy. LEDs also enhance the overall looks & style of the product, gaining high popularity in the industry.

There are many different designs and styles of kitchen hoods, but they majorly classified into three types. This includes Wall-mounted hoods, Straight Line, and island hoods. Wall mount kitchen hoods are one of the most common types of stove hoods. These vent hoods are suitable for all types of kitchen whether it is small in size or the bigger one. These hoods types are mounted securely against a wall in the kitchen. Wall-mounted range hoods come in different shapes. The most common type is a pyramid chimney style or tapered hood. Wall-mounted has the biggest market share in the year 2018-19 and expected to rule the market in the future. Wall-mounted hoods have around 80% of market share in the year 2018-19. Wall-mounted kitchen hoods are available in the market in the price range of INR 8990 – 104990. It is also available in a suction capacity of 800 m3/ht to 1500m3/hr and above.

Straight-line hoods are installed in such a way that they’re not visible and blend in with the kitchen. The straight line is preferred when there is no enough space for the hood. They don’t take much space and they’re stylish and elegant. The Island kitchen hoods are placed in the ceiling, above a cooking island. These systems are primarily designed for modern kitchens where a stove is installed in the middle of the kitchen, allowing multiple people to cook.

Considered in this report

• Geography: India & Global

• Base Year: FY 2018-19

• Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

• Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Key points covered in this report:

• Global kitchen hood market outlook

• India kitchen hood market outlook by value and by volume

• India kitchen hood market share by company

• Market size by kitchen hood type

• Market share by region, by tier, by hood type, by suction capacity, by price

• India industrial kitchen hood market outlook by value and by volume

• India kitchen hood market dynamics

• Market trends & developments

• Product price & variant analysis

• Channel partner analysis

• Five forces analysis

• Company profiles of top 12 players

• Strategic recommendations

Types of kitchen hoods covered in the report

• Wall-mounted

• Straight line

• Island

To Access Complete Report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/200710141

Table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. India Demographic Insight

4. Global Kitchen Hood Market

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product Type

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Sales Channel

5. India Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. Product Type

5.2.3. By Cleaning Type

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Tier

5.2.6. By Sales Channel

5.2.7. By Hood Type (Duct / Ductless)

5.2.8. By Filter Type

5.2.9. By Suction Power

5.2.10. By Price Range

6. India Wall Mounted Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. By Value (By Cleaning Type)

6.1.2. By Volume (By Cleaning Type)

6.2. Product Price & Variant Analysis

7. India Straight Line Kitchen Hood Market Outlook Market Size

7.1. Market Size

7.1.1. By Value (By Cleaning Type)

7.1.2. By Volume (By Cleaning Type)

7.1.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

8. India Island Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size

8.1.1. By Value (By Cleaning Type)

8.1.2. By Volume (By Cleaning Type)

8.2. Product Price & Variant Analysis

9. India Economic Snapshot

10. PEST Analysis

11. Trade Dynamics

11.1. Import

11.2. Export

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Key Drivers

12.2. Key Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Luxurious lifestyle

13.2. Compact Design

13.3. Consumer’s Interest in High-End & Sleek Design

13.4. Simple and clean design suitable for all type of kitchen

13.5. IOT Kitchen hood

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Porter’s Five Forces

15. Company Overview of Major Players

15.1.1. ElicaPb India Private Limited

15.1.2. Frank Faber India Private Limited

15.1.3. Hindware Limited (HSIL LTD)

15.1.4. Kaff Appliance India Private Limited

15.1.5. Bajoria Appliances Private Limited (kutchina)

15.1.6. Glen Appliances Private Limited

15.1.7. TTK Prestige Limited

15.1.8. IFB Industries Ltd.

15.1.9. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited

15.1.10. Cata Electrodomesticos India Private Limited

15.1.11. Seavy Appliances India Private Limited

15.1.12. INALSA APPLIANCES LIMITED

16. Strategic Recommendations

17. Disclaimer

Contact Us:

Bonafide Research

Steven Thomas, AM – Content Marketing

sales@bonafideresearch.com

Americas: +1 201 793 8545(NA)

Europe: +44 20 86385593

APAC: +91 7878231309

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us: Bonafide Research is one of the fastest growing market research and consulting company. We are expert in syndicated research reports & custom research solutions across the domains. We have been closely working with fortune 500 clients by helping them in tracking the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously made efforts to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. In house, we have published 3500+ high quality research reports with major focus on Indian market. Our client base consists of BCG, Ernst & Young, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Inflexion, Nestle, Unilever, Crompton Greaves, SRF, CPF, Aramax.