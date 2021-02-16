India Incense Stick Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR of Above 8% In Terms of Volume By The Forcasted year.

The report titled “India Agarbatti & Dhoop Market, Outlook, 2025 ” gives an all-round analysis of the Indian market of agarbatti (Incense stick) and dhoop. India is the largest producer of agarbatti and dhoop and is also a healthy exporter to other countries.

The process of burning agarbatti has been the tradition in India for ages. From ancient times, incense sticks had been the Indian custom to celebrate anything from religious rituals to family functions. And, it was the focal point that attracted foreign forces. In modern days, agarbatti and dhoop are also used in houses and other public places as air-freshener. The never-ending demand for agarbatti and dhoop is increasing in both domestic as well as foreign markets because of the improvement in quality and increase in the availability of varied products. This report provides all complete insight into each segment of the Indian agarbatti and dhoop market with historical and forecasted values along with the top listed companies.

India being with the population with diversified religion agarbatti and dhoop products are widely used to follow each of their rituals. These products have a prominent place in the Indian market with never-ending demand. The market has been largely derived by the huge presence of agarbatti products and its wide adaption. Agarbatti section of the market has shown a growth of above 10% CAGR in the last couple of years.

A wide variety of Agarbatti are available in different shapes, sizes, colors, and fragrances at very competitive prices, from sandalwood to lavender, and rose to jasmine. Indian-made Agarbatti is considered to be one of the finest qualities in the world. India’s Agarbatti industry is mainly in the form of cottage industry and is highly labor-intensive with each incense stick being handcrafted. On the other hand dhoop segment of the market which Is at the lower side have been growing at a constant rate and with the increasing consumer’s adaption as observed in the last couple of years, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of above 8% in terms of volume for next couple of years. The past five years saw growth in awareness of dhoop where many of the large companies entered the dhoop business. The most entrance has been observed in the machine-made market, though wet dhoops are also popular in many parts of the country.

The products are traded in three possible ways out of which the first one is the retails stores which keeps the pack size below 150 grams, while in case of fragrance they usually prefer to keep the trending fragrances according to their regions and consumer demands. The second one is the departmental stores’ store generally has a large number of variants in terms of pack size and fragrance and lastly specialized stores and online mode which includes companies owned store, online sales, agarbatti wholesale, Puja store, pan shops, shops near the temple, mosque, etc.

Major Companies Present in the market

N.Ranga Rao & Sons Private Limited – Cycle, Heritage, Lia, Good fortunes, Speciality, Vasu, Rhythm, Natures Gift, Durgeshwari, Om Shanti, Pushkarini, Lia comet

• Moksh Agarbatti Co – Moksh

• ITC Limited – Mangaldeep

• Mysore Deep Perfumery House – Zed black

• Shree Kalpana Perfumery Works Private Limited – Kalpana

• Haridarshan Sevashram Private Limited – Hari darshan

• B. V. Aswathiah & Bros – Nandi – Hem Corporation Private Limited – Hem

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited – Astha, MadhuramConsidered in this report

