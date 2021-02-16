India Household Cleaning Market Is Expected To Reach 15,000 Crore In The Next Five Years

The report titled “India Household Cleaning Market, 2025” presents the thorough analysis of household cleaning market of India. Awareness about cleaning every section of the house is increasing among the consumers. The inherent need for a healthy and pleasant environment at home is making people spend more on household cleaning products with different fragrances. In every category of household cleaning, the products and variants are positioned keeping in mind the lifestyle trends and the requirement for an instant, effective and ‘value-for-money’ solutions. The household cleaning industry is majorly driven by the SME segment, which is scattered and highly unorganized. Due to this reason, there is a lack of strong representation of this industry at the policy-making level. The opportunities in this industry are tremendous and given the right impetus, the household cleaning products are being hugely adopted by the consumers. There has been growing competition among the big players to explore the market and facilitate the consumers with its variety of products. This report helps to understand the segmentation that the Indian household cleaning market provides along with its historical and forecasted values, various ongoing market trends, top performing players and their brands.

Market Developments

The household cleaning market in India is mainly split into three broad categories viz. utensil cleaners, toilet cleaners, and surface cleaners. Utensil cleaners are further split into dishwashing bar, liquid, powder, and pastes. Utensil cleaner poses a prominent position in the household cleaning market with the presence of vastly adapted products like a bar as it attracts the consumers with its price flexibility. Mode of sales plays a huge role in letting the market grow as the utensil cleaning products are vastly available at a low price and its presence in the local stores. Toilet cleaners consist of liquid cleaners, in-cisterns & rim blocks. From the overall market, toilet cleaner products have shown the fastest adaption and clocking the revenue of over 1600 Crore clocking a CAGR of around 28% in the last five years. This market has been vastly supported by the rapid growth of liquid toilet cleaners. Lastly, the surface cleaners are split into floor cleaner, specialized and multipurpose cleaners. The specialized cleaners are further split, based on their application areas such as glass cleaners, kitchen cleaners. The market has seen a lot many innovations in the last couple of years some of them are disinfectant wipes, disinfectant aerosol sprays, toilet bowl cleaning tablets, toilet discs, toilet strips, etc.

Major Companies Present in the market

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd. – Lizol, Dettol, Colin, and Easy Off, Harpic, Finish

• Hindustan Unilever Limited – Vim, Cif, Domex

• Dabur India Limited – Odopic, Dazzl, Sani Fresh

• SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd – Mr. Muscle, Pledge

• Jyothy Laboratories Limited – Pril, Exo

• Rohit Surfactants Private Limited – Xpert

• Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd. – Clean Mate

• Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd – Pitambari, Sanit All

• The Clorox Company (Clorox) – Clorox, Pine-Sol, Tilex

• Safechem Industries Private Limited – Skrubble, Sparkle

• Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (WCCLG) Ltd- GiffyConsidered in this report

• Geography: India & Global

• Base Year: FY 2018-19

• Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

• Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Aspects covered in the report

• Global household cleaning market

• India household cleaning market (Utensil, Toilet, Surface), with analyzed historical and forecasted value.

• Product price & variant analyses of each segment

• Information regarding the raw material used in cleaners

• Market penetration, policies and future development of each segment

• Trade analysis

• Opportunities and challenges observed in the market

• Ongoing trends

• Five forces

• Profiles of top-performing companies

• Market recommendations

Segments Covered in the report

Utensil Cleaners

• Bar Utensil cleaner

• Liquid Utensil cleaner

• Powder Utensil cleaner

• Paste Utensil cleaner

Toilet Cleaners

• In-Cistern toilet cleaner

• Rim toilet cleaner

Surface Cleaner

• Floor surface cleaner

• Specialized Surface cleaner

• Multi-Purpose surface cleaner

Table Of Contents