India Frozen Food Market | Snacks And Ready Meal Segments Have Been Generating The Highest Revenue From The Overall Market: Bonafide Research

Food consumption patterns have come a long way from preparing a complete meal to opting for frozen food products. India’s frozen food market is derived by the conveniences associated with such food products. Intact freshness, longer shelf life and high nutritional content in the frozen food products are driving the Indian frozen food market. Currently, India is viewed as the potential market for the consumption of frozen foods. However, the consumption of such foods is still negligible in the global comparison. This is due to the large population, higher priced foods product, handful of existing players and lower awareness among the consumers. This has posed an opportunity for the prominent global players to explore the market. Some of the top performing active companies in market are McCain foods, IFB agro, Venky’s, Mother Dairy, Godrej Tyson Ltd., Innovation Foods (Sumeru) etc. The overall Indian frozen food market is segmented into four forms of frozen food products such as frozen vegetables, frozen seafood, frozen meat and poultry, frozen snacks & ready meal. The report shows the increasing demand of these food products from residential as well as from the commercial segment. Procurement of the frozen food products in both of the mentioned segments can be further understood with the analysis done on the organized and unorganized sector. The report also gives complete insight with historical and forecasted analysis, its sales distribution and the top profiled companies.

According to the report “India Frozen Food Market, By Value, By Volume, By Product Type (Frozen Vegetable, Frozen Snacks & Ready Meal, Frozen Meat & Poultry, Frozen Seafood), By End User (Residential & Commercial), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Retail & Specialized Stores, Online), (Trends & Forecast), Outlook, 2025” the market have grown exponentially with a CAGR of above 19% in volume consumption till the year 2018-19. Snacks and ready meal segments of the market have been generating the highest revenue from the overall market. Kinds of products included in this category are frozen potatoes, frozen snacks, and frozen ready meals which consist of complete veg & non-veg meals, pizza bread, etc. From the overall market, revenue generated from the frozen vegetable segment of the market has been viewed as the fastest. Easiness in getting pre-cut vegetables, clean, high in nutritional content and no added preservatives have been observed as the reasons for the growth of frozen vegetable products. These reason posing as a growth drivers will put positive effect in its forecasted growth which will let the market growth with a CAGR of above 26% in value terms till the year 2024-25. In the overall development of the market, organized segment has been playing an important role which has catered to an increasing demand from both residential as well as commercial segments of the market. Developing infrastructure of modern retail stores in every corner of the country has led to the increase in distribution of the frozen food products. On contrary to this in recent years, the traditional stores are getting equipped with advanced freezing technologies as it is allowing them to stock up the frozen food inventory and attract more consumers.

McCain Foods (India) Private Limited, IFB Agro Industries Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, Venky’s (India) Limited, Tanvi foods, Innovative Foods Limited, ITC Limited, West Cost Fine Foods Private Limited, Gadre Marine Export Private Limited, Vadilal Industries Limited, Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited, Darshan Foods Private Limited

