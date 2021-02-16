India Frozen Food Market | Snacks And Ready Meal Segments Have Been Generating The Highest Revenue From The Overall Market: Bonafide Research
Food consumption patterns have come a long way from preparing a complete meal to opting for frozen food products. India’s frozen food market is derived by the conveniences associated with such food products. Intact freshness, longer shelf life and high nutritional content in the frozen food products are driving the Indian frozen food market. Currently, India is viewed as the potential market for the consumption of frozen foods. However, the consumption of such foods is still negligible in the global comparison. This is due to the large population, higher priced foods product, handful of existing players and lower awareness among the consumers. This has posed an opportunity for the prominent global players to explore the market. Some of the top performing active companies in market are McCain foods, IFB agro, Venky’s, Mother Dairy, Godrej Tyson Ltd., Innovation Foods (Sumeru) etc. The overall Indian frozen food market is segmented into four forms of frozen food products such as frozen vegetables, frozen seafood, frozen meat and poultry, frozen snacks & ready meal. The report shows the increasing demand of these food products from residential as well as from the commercial segment. Procurement of the frozen food products in both of the mentioned segments can be further understood with the analysis done on the organized and unorganized sector. The report also gives complete insight with historical and forecasted analysis, its sales distribution and the top profiled companies.
According to the report “India Frozen Food Market, By Value, By Volume, By Product Type (Frozen Vegetable, Frozen Snacks & Ready Meal, Frozen Meat & Poultry, Frozen Seafood), By End User (Residential & Commercial), By Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Retail & Specialized Stores, Online), (Trends & Forecast), Outlook, 2025” the market have grown exponentially with a CAGR of above 19% in volume consumption till the year 2018-19. Snacks and ready meal segments of the market have been generating the highest revenue from the overall market. Kinds of products included in this category are frozen potatoes, frozen snacks, and frozen ready meals which consist of complete veg & non-veg meals, pizza bread, etc. From the overall market, revenue generated from the frozen vegetable segment of the market has been viewed as the fastest. Easiness in getting pre-cut vegetables, clean, high in nutritional content and no added preservatives have been observed as the reasons for the growth of frozen vegetable products. These reason posing as a growth drivers will put positive effect in its forecasted growth which will let the market growth with a CAGR of above 26% in value terms till the year 2024-25. In the overall development of the market, organized segment has been playing an important role which has catered to an increasing demand from both residential as well as commercial segments of the market. Developing infrastructure of modern retail stores in every corner of the country has led to the increase in distribution of the frozen food products. On contrary to this in recent years, the traditional stores are getting equipped with advanced freezing technologies as it is allowing them to stock up the frozen food inventory and attract more consumers.
Major Companies Present in the market
McCain Foods (India) Private Limited, IFB Agro Industries Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, Venky’s (India) Limited, Tanvi foods, Innovative Foods Limited, ITC Limited, West Cost Fine Foods Private Limited, Gadre Marine Export Private Limited, Vadilal Industries Limited, Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited, Darshan Foods Private Limited
Considered in the report
• Geography: India
• Base year: 2018-19
• Historical year: 2013-14
• Estimated year: 2019-20
• Forecasted year: 2024-25
Segments covered in the market
• Frozen vegetable
• Frozen snacks & ready meals
• Frozen seafood
• Frozen meat & poultry products
Table of content
- Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. India Demographic Insight
4. Global Frozen Food Market Outlook
4.1. Overall Market Size By Value
4.2. Market share
4.2.1. By Region
4.2.2. By Product Type
4.2.3. By Sales Channel
4.2.4. By End User
5. India Frozen Food Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size By Value
5.2. Market Size By Volume
5.3. Market Share
5.3.1. By Company
5.3.2. By Product Type
5.3.3. By End User
5.3.4. Organized V/S Unorganized
5.3.5. By Sales Channel
5.3.6. By Region
6. India Frozen Vegetables Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share
6.2.1. By Product Type
6.2.2. By End User (Residential & Commercial)
6.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis
7. India Frozen Snacks & Ready Meal Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share
7.2.1. By Product Type
7.2.2. By End User (Residential & Commercial)
7.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis
8. India Frozen Seafood Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share
8.2.1. By Product Type
8.2.2. By End User (Residential & Commercial)
8.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis
9. India Frozen Meat & Poultry Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share End User (Residential & Commercial)
9.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis
10. Overview of Cold Chain Industry
11. India Economic Profile
12. Raw Material
13. Market Penetration
14. PEST Analysis
15. Trade Dynamics
15.1. Import By Value & Volume
15.2. Export By Value & Volume
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. India Frozen Food Market Dynamics
17.1. Key Drivers
17.2. Key Challenges
18. Market Trends & Developments
18.1. Spreading Out of Modern Retail Formats
18.2. Young Population Seeking Convenience and Novelty
18.3. Progression of Fast Food Chains Driving Frozen Over Fresh
18.4. Rising Consumer Preference for Frozen Non-Vegetarian Products
18.5. High Nutritional Value in Frozen Vegetables & Fruits Making it Popular
18.6. Rise In the utilization of IQF techniques
18.7. Evaluation of retail industry with digitization
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Porter’s Five Forces
19.2. Company Profiles
19.2.1. McCain Foods (India) Private Limited
19.2.2. IFB Agro Industries Limited
19.2.3. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited
19.2.4. Godrej Tyson Foods Limited
19.2.5. Venky’s (India) Limited
19.2.6. Tanvi foods
19.2.7. Innovative Foods Limited
19.2.8. ITC Limited
19.2.9. West Cost Fine Foods Private Limited
19.2.10. Gadre Marine Export Private Limited
19.2.11. Vadilal Industries Limited
19.2.12. Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited
19.2.13. Darshan Foods Private Limited
20. Strategic Recommendations
