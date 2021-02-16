India Evaporative Air Cooler Market to grow with a CAGR of approx. 12% by the year 2024-2025

The report titled “India Evaporative Air Cooler, Outlook, 2025” gives an all-round analysis of the global market of evaporative air cooler and in-depth analysis of the Indian market. Air cooler also known as, evaporative cooler, swamp cooler, use the hot air in the room, and water to produce cooler air uses the evaporating technique. Air coolers are affordable and within economic range for the large middle-income population in India and consume less electricity hence many people prefer to purchase air coolers instead of air conditioners. Air coolers are low maintenance home cooling devices that reduce long-term ownership costs and periodic hassle of servicing.

The report forecasts the Indian Evaporative Air Cooler market to grow with a CAGR of approx. 12% during the forecast period. Per capita income of consumers has seen an upward trend in India, which leads a want for living that is more comfortable and an increase in demand for branded air coolers. Branded air cooler makers are offering the latest technologies, which include IoT (Internet of Things), touch digital control panel, multistage air purification as a new variant in the market. However, there is also the emergence of air coolers like, high-efficiency cooling pads, intelligent remote, anti-bacterial tanks in several sub-categories such as personal, window, tower, and desert air coolers, etc.

Earlier there were only three types of air coolers was available in the market Window, Portable, and Tower Air coolers. Now, many new featured air coolers are available with the latest technology and a stylish look. In dry weather conditions, more prevalent in India, air coolers are very effective and thus making the market more favorable. Considering the electricity cost between AC and air cooler, AC consumes almost 8 times more energy than an air cooler, and thus air coolers have proved to be one of the superior alternatives to AC. Historically, the unorganized players majorly dominated the air cooler market. Due to the emergence of a number of organized players, the dominance of unorganized players started to fade away. Previously, the only thing that was expected out from an air cooler was cooling and could be achieved with a simple evaporative air cooler priced at between INR 2500 and INR 3500.

With the introduction of ‘Make in India’ initiative in 2015, air cooler manufacturers who produce their products locally have gained more market scope. This development without any doubt gives a major incentive to global as well as in-house air cooler manufacturers. Local players have entered into the air cooler market with innovative products and thus a decrease of 19% was seen in the year 2018-19.

Because of the way it operates, an air cooler offers a better quality of air for the room. So much so, that the air circulated from an air cooler is preferable for people with asthma or dust allergy. When it comes to value for money, air cooler scores high over an AC. Air coolers are available with tank capacity ranging from 12L to 100L. Another effective way of increasing the cooling efficiency is by adding ice to the water in the tank. In fact, some coolers also come with dedicated ice compartments. Adding ice to the water makes the pads cooler, resulting in cool air passing through them.

Major Companies Present in the market

The main players in this progressively competitive market are Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market are Symphony, Bajaj, BlueStar, Cello, Crompton, Havells, Honeywell, Kenstar, Maharaja Whiteline, McCoy, Orient Electric, Usha, Vego, V-Guard, and Voltas.

Considered in this report

• Geography: India & Global

• Base year: 2018-19

• Estimated year: 2019-20

• Forecast year: 2024-25

Key points covered in this report:

• Global evaporative air cooler market outlook

• India evaporative air cooler market outlook by value and by volume

• India residential evaporative air cooler market outlook by value and by volume

• Market size by value and by volume

• Market share (organized) by company, by region, by type, by price range

• India industrial evaporative air cooler market outlook by value and by volume

• India evaporative air cooler market dynamics

• Market trends & developments

• Product price & variant analysis

• Channel partner analysis

• Five forces analysis

• Company profiles of top 10 players

• Strategic recommendations

Segments Covered in this report

• Global evaporative air cooler market history and forecast by value

• India evaporative air cooler market its segments with historical and forecasted values

• Residential evaporative air cooler market, its segments with historical and forecasted values

• Industrial evaporative air cooler market, its segments with historical and forecasted values

• Profiles of top-performing companies

Table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share By Type

3. India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

4. India Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Organized Residential Market

4.1.3. Unorganized Residential Market

4.2. Market Size By Volume

4.2.1. Overall Market

4.2.2. Organized Residential Market

4.2.3. Unorganized Residential Market

4.3. Market Share (Organized)

4.3.1. By Company

4.3.2. By Region

4.3.3. By Type of Air Coolers

4.3.4. By Sales Channel

4.3.5. By Tier

4.3.6. By Price Range

4.3.7. By Organized vs. Unorganized

4.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

5. India Industrial Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

6. India Economic Snapshot

8. Raw Material & Production Scenario

9. PEST Analysis

10. Trade Dynamics

10.1. Import

10.2. Export

11. India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Dynamics

11.1. Key Drivers

11.2. Key Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Consumer’s Interest in High-End & Sleek Air Coolers

12.2. Demand of Higher Technical Specifications’ Coolers

12.3. Wall Mounted Air Coolers

12.4. Air Coolers with Exhaust Fans

12.5. Hybrid Cooling Machines

12.6. IoT-enabled air cooler

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Porter’s Five Forces

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Symphony Limited

13.2.2. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

13.2.3. Canbara Industries Private Limited

13.2.4. Ram Coolers

10.2.5. Groupe SEB India Private Limited

13.2.5. Vego Home Science Private Limited

13.2.6. Orient Electric Limited

13.2.7. Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Limited

13.2.8. Usha International Limited

13.2.9. Wim Plast Limited

13.2.10. Marc Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.11. KAIL Limited

13.2.12. Khaitan Electricals Limited

13.2.13. Voltas Limited

13.2.14. Bajaj Electricals Limited

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. Disclaimer

