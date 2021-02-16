India Baby Walker, Stroller & Pram Market Are Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Around 22% In The Coming Years.

The report titled “India Baby Walker, Stroller & Pram Market Overview, 2020-2025” provides detailed analysis of baby walker and stroller products in the Indian market. Walker is the oldest form of baby mobility equipment present in the market which used to be the sole active product in the Indian market until the emergence of other innovative products like stroller & pram came into existence. Parents now days have become much aware of these products that are good enough to provide better comfort to an infant as the availability of the products is increasing to the purchasing power of the parents. Companies have adopted an online sales channel to sell the premium products as the consumer group who wants to buy it was more of an urban population where internet penetration is on the pick. Gradually, they are developing an offline sales channel as the price of the product is reducing and awareness among Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities is increasing. This report helps to give a better understanding of the performance of the walker and stroller segment of the mobility market along with its historical and forecasted value & volume and the profiles of major companies related to it.

Walker, stroller & prams are the most prominent segment of the baby mobility market in India. It can be described as on one hand where the market of walker products has been dominating the market and vastly penetrated one. On the other hand, the stroller products have been growing vigorously with a constant growing adaption by making it a trending product that is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 18% in the coming years. Walker products are segmented into a regular walker, Musical walker, Activity push walker and walker cum rocker. These products usually range within INR 2000/ item. Out of these products, the musical form of walker has been performing relatively the fastest as compared to the other segment in the market and is further expected to show better performance. The stroller products in the market are segmented into Lightweight stroller, prams, stroller plus car seat, twin and jogging stroller. This is the premium segment of the market where the product as of now ranges within INR 6000/item. Comparatively this segment of the market is growing with a stronger force and the lightweight products with its huge presence in the market making it grow even bigger.

Major Companies Present in the market

Artsana India Private Limited – Chicoo

• BrainBees Solutions Private Limited – FirstCry

• Me N Moms Private Limited – Mee Mee

• R for Rabbit Baby Products Private Limited – R For Rabbit

• Ral Consumer Products Limited – Tiffy and ToffeeInformation of other companies

Baybee, Little Pumpkin, Luv Lap, Panda International, Safety First Considered in this report

• Geography: India & Global

• Base Year: FY 2018-19

• Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

• Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Aspects Covered In This Report

• India baby mobility equipment market with its value, volume, and forecast along with its segments (Walker, Stroller & Prams)

• Product price and variant analysis

• Top profiled companies

Segment Covered In The Report

• Baby walker

• Baby stroller & prams

