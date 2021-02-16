India Baby Food Market Crosses INR 4500 Crore Mark And Is Further Expected To Grow Faster.

The report titled “India Baby Food Market Outlook, 2025” provides a complete understanding of the performance of baby food products in the Indian market. Commercial baby food products are greatly accepted worldwide. These are desired for infants aged between 0 to 24 months and differ for the different stages. The type of baby food varies according to ingredients, formula, flavors, the proportion of nutrition and vitamins, and packaging. Globally, the market is divided into organic and non-organic baby food product segments. Parents are increasingly becoming aware of the nutritional requirement in their baby’s food is tending parents towards commercial baby food products that enhance the development of their babies throughout the early growing stage. This report helps to understand the growth of the baby food market along with the historical and forecasted values of each segment and the growth of prominent players in the market.

The baby food market in India has experienced growth over the past few years due to changing consumer mindset and growing concerns regarding the proper nutrition in babies’ food. The market is divided into four main segments Infant milk formula, baby cereal, follow-up formula, and prepared baby food products. Growing consumer’s awareness and increasing adaption of such products have led the market to cross over the INR 4500 Crore mark and are further expected to grow at a faster pace. Products in the market have been designed for every growing stage of an infant since his birth to provide proper nutrition while growing. Infant milk formula products are one of the most preferred categories in this market as these products are been given to an infant within six months and beyond it. This form of formula has grown at a CAGR of around 16% in the last couple of years. Other than this formula the remaining formula products in the market have been very competitive owing to its usability is each phase of an infant’s growth. Baby cereal is made of nutrition-based ingredients and grains such as rice, wheat, oatmeal, etc. which promises to provide high nutrition and vitamins to babies at an early stage. Follow-up formula based baby food products are made to be less like breast milk and more like regular cow’s milk. It is also launched in both liquid and dried forms, which is desired to be suitable for the babies aged above 6 months. These baby foods come in various pack sizes which range from 0 – 200 gms, 201 – 400 gms, 500 gms and above and with varied pack types such as box, Tin/Jar, refill, pouch.

Major Companies Present in the market

The baby food market in India consists of companies that manufacture packaged foods for babies who are ready to eat and readymade kind of products.

• Nestle India Limited – Cerelac, Lactogen, Nan, Nestogen, Nestum, Neslac, Nan Pro, Nan Excellapro

• Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. – Amulspray

• Abbott India Limited – Similac, PediaSure

• Manna Foods Private Limited – Rich

• Nutricia International Private Limited – Farex, Dexolac, Protinex

• Mead Johnson Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd. – Enfagrow, Choco milk, Lactum, Enfakid, Enfapro A+, Nutramigen, Sustagen

and Enfamil

• Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd – 1st Bites

• Raptakos Brett & Co.

Considered in this report

• Geography: India & Global

• Base Year: FY 2018-19

• Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

• Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Aspects Covered In This Report

• Global baby food market with its value and forecast along with its segments

• India baby food market with the segment

along with value and forecast

• Product price and variant analysis

• Various divers and challenges

• Ongoing trends and developments

• Five force models

• Top profiled companies

• Strategic recommendation

Segment Covered In The Report

• Infant Milk Formula

• Baby Cereals

• Follow-Up Formula

• Prepared Baby Food & Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. India Demographic Insight

4. Global Infant/Child Demographics (Birth Rate, Fertility Rate)

5. Global Baby Food Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Asia Pacific Baby Food Market Outlook

5.3. Europe Baby Food Market Outlook

5.4. North America Baby Food Market Outlook

5.5. ROW Baby Food Market Outlook

5.6. Market Share

5.6.1. By Segment

5.6.2. By Type

6. India Infant/Child Demographics (Birth Rate, Fertility Rate)

7. India Baby Food Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.1.1. Overall Market

7.1.2. Infant Milk Formula Market

7.1.3. Baby Cereal Market

7.1.4. Follow-Up Formula Market

7.1.5. Others Baby Food Product market

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Company

7.2.2. By Brand

7.2.3. By Type

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Pack Size

7.2.6. By Pack Type

7.2.7. By Age Group

7.2.8. By Sales Channel

7.2.9. By Demographics

8. Product, Variant & Pricing Analysis

9. Channel Partner Analysis

10. India Economic Profile

11. Raw Material Analysis

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. PEST Analysis

14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Key Drivers

14.2. Key Challenges

15. Market Trends & Developments

15.1. Trend of online baby shopping

15.2. Turn towards organic baby food products

15.3. Females are key decision makers

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Nestle India Limited

16.2.2. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

16.2.3. Danone Nutricia India

16.2.4. Abbott India Limited

16.2.5. Manna Foods Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.6. Mead Johnson Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.7. Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.8. Raptakos Brett & Co.

17. Strategic Recommendations

18. Disclaimer

