India and Sri Lanka Electric Three-Wheeler market is expected to reach US$ 280.0 million in 2027 with a CAGR 9%

The electric three wheelers market in India was valued INR 708,520.3 Lakh in 2019 and is projected to reach INR 1,910,845.7 Lakh by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.61% from 2020 to 2027 The electric three wheelers market in Sri Lanka was valued INR 2,604.2 Lakh in 2019 and is projected to reach INR 8,624.7 Lakh by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Electrification of auto-rickshaws plays an important role in meeting the transport requirement of many large and medium Indian cities and is critical for reducing air pollution and providing clean mobility solutions. The auto-rickshaws, generally three-wheelers, with both four and two-stroke internal combustion engines, are fuelled by Diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Some of the companies competing in the India and Sri Lanka Electric Three Wheeler Market are

Gayam Motor Works Pvt. Ltd

Exide Industries Limited

Green Shuttle Technology Pvt Ltd

Dilli Electric Auto Pvt Ltd

REEP Industries Private Limited

DSF Industries

Adapt Motors Pvt. Ltd

SAARTHI e-RICKSHAWS

SL Mobility

KSL Cleantech Limited

Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd

Altigreen

