Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on String Wound Filter Materials Market
String Wound Filter Materials: Introduction
- String wound filter materials are used for liquid filtration in various industries such as food & beverage, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, mining, oil & gas, chemical, air filtration, desalination, and automotive. These materials are majorly utilized to eliminate contaminants and chemical content in different water supplies. These materials are made from continuous filaments of polypropylene, cotton, rayon, and polyester.
Key Drivers of Global String Wound Filter Materials Market
- The market for string wound filter materials is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the water treatment sector is expected to drive the demand for string wound filter materials.
- Significant demand for string wound filter materials from diverse industries such as water & water treatment industry, chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, and food & beverage is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period
- Environment-friendliness, high cost-efficiency, and longer life of these materials are major factors that propel the string wound filter materials market
Polypropylene Type Segment to Dominate the Global Market
- In terms of volume, the polypropylene type segment is expected dominate the string wound filter materials market during the forecast period
- Compatibility of polypropylene with chemicals & water make it a better choice as a material. Polypropylene-based string wound filters are the preferred pre-filters for RO systems owing to the suitability of polypropylene with water & wastewater.
- Polypropylene-based string wound filters are utilized in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals owing to its compatibility with a wide range of chemicals
Water & Wastewater End-use Industry Segment to Dominate Global Market
- Based on end-use industry, the water & wastewater segment accounted for a major share of the string wound filter materials market. Growing populations, stringent regulations governing water & wastewater treatment, and investment in water treatment plants are key factors that are estimated to drive the demand for string wound filter materials during the forecast period.
Availability of Various Substitutes to Hamper Global Market
- Availability of various filter types and materials is expected to increase the competition in the string wound filters materials market. Pleated, membrane, and melt blown filter materials are a few types of filters that are widely used in end-use industries. However, string wound filters are preferred, as they are cost-effective and possess high dirt holding capacity.
Covid-19 Impact on String Wound Filter Materials Market
- The COVID-19 pandemic has led to suspension of manufacturing facilities, disruption of the supply chain, and reduced demand for oil & gas and industrial products. Therefore, the demand for string wound filter materials is anticipated to decline in several end-use industries in 2020 and 2021.
- Demand for string wound filter materials has been declining owing to reduced manufacturing output and delayed expansion projects across the globe owing to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in the demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is driving the market for string wound filter materials.
North America to Hold Significant Share of Global String Wound Filter Materials Market
- In terms of region, the global string wound filter materials market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is anticipated to hold a notable share for the global string wound filter materials market during the forecast period. Expansion of the water treatment sector in the region is projected to propel the demand for string wound filter materials in North America.
- Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global string wound filter materials market during the forecast period. Demand for string wound filter materials is estimated to rise from the water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, food & beverage, and chemical & petrochemical industries in the region. The well-established chemicals industry in Asia Pacific is offering significant opportunities for the string wound filter materials market.