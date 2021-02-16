Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Energy Security Market

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), world energy markets continue to be susceptible to disruptions caused by events ranging from geo-political strife to natural disasters. Energy security is a pressing need which needs to be addressed by contemporary establishments and organizations around the world. Hence, it has become increasingly crucial to protect energy sources from coming under attack in the form of both physical and cyber threats.

Presented in this report is a current trends analysis, which establishes growth drivers and restraints of the energy security market. Furthermore, historical data and market projections for the forecast period of the energy security market are mentioned in the report. A comprehensive evaluation of the macro and micro factors which will impact the growth of the existing key players and new entrants is available in the report.

An in-depth value chain analysis demonstrates the key opportunities in the energy security market. The companies profile evaluation section in the report delivers useful information about the crucial aspects of leading companies operating in the energy security industry.

Overview of the global energy security market

The Ukraine-Russia gas dispute in early 2009 was recorded as the largest natural gas supply crisis seen in Europe. The accelerating trend of integrated electricity grids can lead to cascading blackouts and affect multiple economies simultaneously, says the IEA. Hence, organizations and establishments are facing the challenge of implementing energy supply as a smooth flow of communication operations, public safety systems, transportation systems, industrial operations, and healthcare. Energy security has become a strategic asset, which can be the foundation for growth for the most powerful economies in the world such as U.S. On the other hand, developing economies are more focused on the optimum utilization of available resources to sustain their economies firmly on the track of growth.

Most planned attacks on well-established energy sites are highly complex in nature. Therefore, to curb these complex attacks efficiently refined tools and tactics are required. Cyber and network security-related threats continue to be a major concern for government energy establishments. Thus, government establishments need to keep up-to-date with the regulatory and compliance environment to the ever-changing intricate security threats.

The global energy security market experiences threats which can be acts of terror, natural disasters, cyber threats, or combination of these threats. The technologies employed by the energy security industry include: Video and CCTV surveillance, microwave intrusion detection, biometric and card readers, RFID tracking and personal tracking, transport security, alarm systems, and fire detection and warning systems. To combat complex energy security threats such as physical attacks, insider threat, cyber threats, and other threats, a single integrated solution is the need of the hour. Such a solution would sync physical security with network security to build a comprehensive solution.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The key corporations in the energy security market profiled in this report are Symantec Corporation, HCL, Tofino Security, Anixter, Acorn Energy Inc., McAfee, among others.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.