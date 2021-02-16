Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Automotive Engine Air Filter Market– Future Scenario and Business Opportunities Analysis by 2030

Emphasis on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emission in Automobiles to Propel Global Market

Advancements within the automotive sector circle around a host of factors, including evolving consumer demand, new technologies, legislative changes, and innovations. Over the past couple of decades, mounting environmental concerns and efforts to minimize greenhouse emissions have accelerated innovations in the automotive sector. Automotive engine systems wherein filtration systems are a critical component have witnessed significant developments over the past few years. As developed nations around the world, including the U.S. and the U.K. focus on enhancing energy efficiency across the automotive sector, research and development activities have gathered notable pace over the past few years– a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The U.K. Government revealed plans of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 26% by 2020 and greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping and aviation sector by nearly 80% by 2050. The U.S. has also revealed its plans of reducing oil consumption by nearly 35% by 2030. The goal toward oil reduction targets and growing demand for energy efficient solutions in the automotive sector is expected to provide an impetus for innovations, particularly in the automotive engine air filter market. At the back of these factors, the global automotive engine air filter market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2030.

Efforts to Minimize Fuel Consumption in Automobiles to Trigger Demand

Automotive companies are increasingly investing resources to enhance the performance of their engine and develop solutions in line with the ongoing efforts to safeguard the environment. As the performance of the automotive engine air filters affects the durability of the engine, players operating in the current automotive engine air filter market are expected to focus on improving the quality of their products to ensure maximum fuel efficiency in small- to large-sized vehicles. While manufacturers are likely to focus on launching high-quality products, product development programs are anticipated to be formulated from the maintenance point of view due to which, designs of automotive engine air filters are expected to remain a critical area of interest for market players.

Some of the major applications and objectives of the automotive engine air filter include optimal flow management, packaging, emission management, filtration, engine durability, and maintaining vibration & noise levels, among others. Manufacturers operating in the current market landscape are increasingly focusing on minimizing the level of clogging to improve the service life of their products– a factor that is projected to boost the prospects of the global automotive engine air filter market during the assessment period.

Market Participants Focus on Launching New Filtration Technologies to Gain Advantage

Companies operating in the current automotive engine air filter market are expected to focus on the development of new filtration technologies to break through the cutthroat market competition. Innovations and new technologies are focused on enhancing particulate capturing capabilities to improve engine performance. Players operating in the current market landscape are primarily focusing on research activities to produce new technologies that revolve around improving dirt-holding capacity, particle-removal efficiency, and minimize the airflow restriction. While enhancing engine performance is expected to remain the primary objective, the type of material used across filtration systems is projected to gain attention in research. Improving filtration efficiency will remain the primary focus due to which, Nano-fiber has emerged as an ideal filtration media. The advent of tier 4 engines has also accelerated the development of new filtration media– a factor that is expected to propel the automotive engine air filter market.

Companies Likely to Address Supply Chain Issues

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to majorly impact operations across the automotive sector largely due to bottlenecks in the supply chain. As governments across the world continue to combat the novel COVID-19 pandemic by enforcing lockdowns and restricting trade activities, the demand for automotive vehicles is expected to decline, particularly in 2020 and 2021 due to which, the automotive engine air filter market is estimated to witness sluggish growth. Market players are expected to focus on contingency plans and seek new growth avenues to minimize the impact of the pandemic on their business.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global automotive engine air filter market is expected to grow at a sluggish CAGR of ~2% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to a host of factors, including a growing focus on minimizing carbon emission, improving engine performance, and maximizing energy-efficiency in automobile engines. While innovations are projected to be driven by legislative changes and evolving consumer demand, market players are expected to find new materials to improve filtration efficiency.

Automotive Engine Air Filter Market: Overview

The automotive engine air filter market is presently focused on enhancing the quality and of air-fuel mixture by supplying dust-free air to the engine chamber in a vehicle. The rich air-fuel mixture offers enhanced vehicle performance at lower fuel consumption.

Drivers of Automotive Engine Air Filter Market

Stringent regulations pertaining to vehicle efficiency and vehicle emissions, including CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) regulations enacted by government authorities and regulatory bodies across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are prompting automakers to increase vehicle fuel-efficiency. This is achieved by adopting engine air filter in a vehicle, ensuring dust-free air passes into the vehicle combustion chamber. This, in turn, ensures complete combustion of the fuel in the combustion chamber, reducing vehicle emission and enhancing fuel-efficiency of the vehicle.

The automotive supply chain has been witnessing a shift in transportation and logistics trends in the last few years, owing to the expansion of the e-Commerce industry. Rise in consumer preference for e-Commerce services is boosting shipping and transportation activities globally, fueling the demand for light and heavy commercial vehicles, which in turn is driving the global automotive engine air filter market.

Challenges for Automotive Engine Air Filter Market

Advancements in engine technology have boosted vehicle performance and vehicle fuel economy; however, increased consumer preference toward electrical vehicles is projected to hamper the global automotive engine air filter market. Electric vehicles are powered by an electric motor and are independent of traditional fuel, including gasoline and diesel, and do not cause emissions. Hence, they are considered as green vehicles. Moreover, in majority of countries globally, governments are supporting the shift toward electric vehicles. This, in turn is anticipated to hamper the global automotive engine air filter market.

Automotive Engine Air Filter Market: Segmentation

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held a key share of the global market. In 2019, North America witnessed a surge in the demand for utility vehicles and crossover vehicles. Moreover, Europe witnessed high demand for sedan vehicles. Rising disposable income of the population in countries in Asia Pacific including Indonesia, India, and Malaysia is prompting consumers to own personal vehicles, thereby increasing the demand for passenger vehicles. Thus, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold a leading share of the global market by 2030.

Based on material type, the global automotive engine air filter market has been split into paper, cotton gauze, foam, and others. The paper segment accounted for a major share of the global automotive engine air filter market in 2019. Paper air filters are widely utilized in automobiles. Paper air filter are cost-effective and are easy to replace. Paper type engine air filters are suitable for passenger cars and geographic areas with less dust particles, such as urban areas. The segment is anticipated to hold a dominant share of the global market by the end of the forecast period, i.e. 2030.

Automotive Engine Air Filter Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a highly lucrative market for automotive engine air filter, globally, driven by the demand for passenger vehicles in countries, including China, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Malaysia, in the region. Moreover, China is well-known globally for inventing cost-effective alternatives for automotive products, thereby fueling the market in Asia Pacific.

Europe comprises globally leading luxury vehicle manufacturers based in Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain, which focuses on improving vehicle performance and increasing fuel efficiency. Moreover, the region witnesses strong competition among engine air filter players, owing to the presence of major automakers and numerous aftermarket players. This is likely to boost the demand for automotive engine air filters in the region.

Automotive Engine Air Filter Market: Competition Landscape

Major players in the global automotive engine air filter market are focused on developing cost-effective and reusable engine air filter, catering to consumer demands. For instance, MAHLE International developed a reusable engine air filter that is capable of removing not only dust particles but also prevent moisture from entering into the engine combustion chamber.

Key players operating in the global automotive engine air filter market include A. L. Filter ALCO Filter Baldwin Filtering Medium Cummins DENSO CORPORATION Donaldson Company, Inc. Fildex Filter Canada Corp. Filtrak BrandT GmbH K&N Engineering MAHLE International Mann+Hummels Nevsky Filter North American Filter Corp. Robert Bosch GmbH Siam Filtering Medium Sogefi SpA UFI Filter SpA.



